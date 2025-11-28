After 14 years absence, Oyetola leads Nigeria back Into IMO Council

Nigeria has been re-elected into Category C of the IMO Council for the 2026–2027 term, marking its return after a 14-year absence

Minister Adegboyega Oyetola, who led the campaign, said the victory reflects global confidence in Nigeria’s maritime reforms and President Tinubu’s blue-economy agenda

The government expects the new Council seat to strengthen international partnerships, boost investor confidence and reinforce Nigeria’s leadership in the Gulf of Guinea

Nigeria has re-emerged on the global maritime stage after being elected into Category C of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) Council for the 2026–2027 term.

The announcement was made on Friday in a statement issued by Dr. Bolaji Akinola, Special Adviser to the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Dr. Adegboyega Oyetola.

After 14 Years, Nigeria Reclaims Its Seat on the IMO Council

Source: UGC

According to the statement, the election took place during the IMO General Assembly in London on 28 November 2025, marking Nigeria’s return to the Council after a 14-year absence.

With the victory, the country reclaims its position among nations recognised for their strategic interest in maritime transport and navigational affairs.

Category C accommodates 20 countries chosen to ensure equitable geographic representation within the Council. Nigeria now joins nations such as the Bahamas, Belgium, Egypt, Indonesia, Jamaica, Malaysia, Morocco, Peru, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore and South Africa in this group.

Categories A and B—reserved for countries with the largest maritime fleets and leading interests in international seaborne trade—include major players like China, Greece, Japan, the United States, Germany, India and Australia.

The statement emphasised that Nigeria’s return is expected to bolster its maritime and blue economy sectors, improve international cooperation, enhance technical support opportunities and reinforce its leadership role in the Gulf of Guinea.

Oyetola hails Nigeria’s maritime reforms

Reacting moments after the results were announced, Minister Oyetola—who led the country’s campaign—described the victory as the culmination of more than a year of sustained diplomacy, strategic outreach and targeted engagement with maritime blocs around the world.

He said the election reflects a renewed trust in Nigeria under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

He added that Nigeria’s return to the Council signals a more assertive and collaborative phase in shaping global maritime safety, shipping governance and ocean sustainability.

He said:

“Our return to the IMO Council after fourteen years signals that Nigeria is back — stronger, more strategic and more determined to contribute meaningfully to shaping the future of global shipping, maritime safety and sustainable ocean governance. We worked tirelessly, travelling across continents, building bridges and reaffirming Nigeria’s readiness to take up this responsibility".

Oyetola expressed deep appreciation to President Tinubu for providing unwavering support throughout the campaign, noting that the President’s leadership and advocacy were instrumental in securing international goodwill.

Source: UGC

He also thanked the global maritime community for believing in Nigeria’s direction and reforms, pledging that the country would approach its responsibilities with integrity and dedication.

The minister further praised the Technical Committee of Experts, led by Permanent Secretary Olufemi Oloruntola, for their rigorous coordination and strategic planning.

Source: Legit.ng