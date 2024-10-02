Kemi Nandap, the Comptroller-General of Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), has been appointed Chairperson of the ECOWAS Heads of Immigration Forum

Kemi Nandap, the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), has been appointed as the Chairperson of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Heads of Immigration Forum.

This significant achievement was announced in a statement issued by the NIS Public Relations Officer, Kenneth Udo, on Tuesday, September 30.

"Nandap’s appointment occurred during the forum’s recent meeting in Banjul, Gambia, where representatives from 13 ECOWAS member states gathered to discuss pressing regional migration issues."

Other issues treated during the meeting centered on key topics such as improving the region’s migration and mobility framework, with special attention given to accelerating the implementation of the ECOWAS National Biometric Identity Card (ENBIC), Channels Television reported.

This initiative aims to replace the ECOWAS Travel Certificate and Residence Permit, simplifying travel, residence, and business across the West African region without compromising national security.

The forum also explored the possibility of abolishing the current 90-day stay limit and residence permits for ECOWAS citizens, promoting seamless movement within the region to bolster socio-economic development, The Punch reported.

Nandap calls for stronger regional cooperation

In her address, Nandap emphasized the importance of swift policy implementation, noting that ENBIC would be a significant milestone in fostering regional integration and economic progress.

Nandap acknowledged the challenges the region still faces, including irregular migration, human trafficking, and border security threats, particularly due to the extensive and often porous borders across West Africa.

Calling for a unified approach, Nandap stressed the need for coordinated border management and harmonized immigration practices to ensure both security and the protection of citizens' rights across the ECOWAS region.

Source: Legit.ng