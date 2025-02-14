President Bola Tinubu arrived in Ethiopia for the 38th AU Heads of State and Government Summit

Nigeria secured key diplomatic wins, including the re-election of Ambassador Bankole Adeoye

Tinubu will address security challenges and participate in discussions on health, finance, and climate change

President Bola Tinubu touched down in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on Thursday night to participate in the 38th Ordinary Session of the African Union (AU) Heads of State and Government.

Upon his arrival, he was welcomed by Ethiopian Deputy Chief of Protocol, Eshetu Legesse, Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, and the charge d'affaires of the Nigerian Embassy in Ethiopia, Ambassador Nasir Aminu.

Tinubu working to put Nigerians in places

Following his arrival, President Tinubu was briefed on the summit's agenda and Nigeria’s recent diplomatic achievements in a meeting that extended into the early hours of Friday.

Ambassador Tuggar provided updates on Nigeria’s re-election to significant positions within the African Union, reflecting the nation’s growing influence and leadership on the continent.

A notable success was the re-election of Ambassador Bankole Adeoye as the AU Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace, and Security.

This position is critical in shaping the political stability and security landscape across Africa.

Also, Nigeria maintained its seat on the AU Peace and Security Council, reinforcing its strategic role in promoting peace and security throughout the continent.

The briefing was attended by key members of President Tinubu’s cabinet, including Finance Minister Wale Edun, Defence Minister Abubakar Badaru, Trade and Investment Minister Jumoke Oduwole, Aviation Minister Festus Keyamo, Information and National Orientation Minister Muhammed Idris, Environment Minister Balarabe Abbas Lawal, and Minister of State for Finance Doris Uzoka-Anite. Also present were Ambassador Mohammed Mohammed, Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, and Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, Chief of Naval Staff.

Tinubu to deliver keynote speech in summit

This year's summit is centered around the theme “Justice for Africans and People of African Descent Through Reparations,” emphasizing reparatory justice and the importance of racial healing.

President Tinubu is expected to deliver a keynote speech at the African Union Peace and Security Council’s Summit-level meeting, where discussions will tackle pressing security challenges across Africa, including escalating conflicts in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The President will engage in high-level discussions on crucial issues such as health financing, the establishment of an Africa Credit Rating Agency, and strategies to combat climate change.

These meetings aim to strengthen Africa’s economic resilience and enhance sustainable development across the continent.

President Tinubu is scheduled to return to Abuja on Monday, February 17, following the conclusion of the summit. His participation underscores Nigeria’s active involvement in regional peace initiatives and its commitment to fostering sustainable development in Africa.

