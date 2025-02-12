President Bola Tinubu has converted Nok University, Kachia, into the Federal University of Applied Sciences, Kachia

Vice President Kashim Shettima confirmed the institution's immediate operations, with the first students arriving by September

The move aims to enhance education and infrastructure development in Southern Kaduna, boosting regional growth

President Bola Tinubu has officially directed the conversion of Nok University, Kachia, Kaduna State, into a federal institution, now known as the Federal University of Applied Sciences, Kachia.

This decision follows a Federal High Court ruling in Abuja, ordering the permanent forfeiture of the privately-owned university to the Federal Government.

The news of the landmark conversion was met with cheers by the state's major political officeholders, including the governor.

Source: Twitter

Vice President Kashim Shettima announced the development during the formal handover ceremony at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) facilitated the transfer of the institution’s property and assets to the Federal Government, marking a significant step towards fulfilling a longstanding promise to the people of Southern Kaduna.

Shettima commended President Tinubu’s leadership in prioritising the establishment of the university, noting that the initiative was the first item addressed by the Federal Executive Council.

“This is a historic moment for our nation and for Kaduna State. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s vision for inclusivity and educational advancement is evident through this remarkable achievement,” he stated.

The Vice President also acknowledged the efforts of key figures who played pivotal roles in the university's transition, including General Martin Luther Agwai (retd), Bishop Matthew Kukah, Justice Kumai Akaahs, and Senator Sunday Marshall. He expressed deep appreciation for their commitment to peace and development in the region.

Varsity to be included in new budget

In his remarks, Shettima confirmed that the university would commence operations soon, with directives already issued to the Minister of Education to include the institution in the 2025 budget.

The university is expected to welcome its first batch of students by September.

Beyond educational development, Shettima reiterated the administration’s dedication to infrastructure growth in Southern Kaduna, particularly in road construction.

He assured that the Federal Government would support the ongoing state-led initiatives to enhance connectivity and economic growth in the region.

Kadun governor, Uba Sani reacts to developments

Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, expressed gratitude to President Tinubu for realising the dream of establishing a federal university in Southern Kaduna.

He described the event as a milestone that would significantly impact the state’s educational and socio-economic landscape. Sani also lauded Vice President Shettima’s unwavering support for his administration and the people of Kaduna.

Lawmaker praises Tinubu's action

Senator Sunday Marshall Katung, representing Kaduna South Senatorial District, praised the decision as transformative, stating that the university would bring substantial benefits to the region and beyond.

“This institution will not only provide access to quality education but also stimulate local economic growth and enhance the cultural fabric of our community,” he said.

The Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, highlighted the university's establishment as a testament to President Tinubu’s commitment to human capital development.

“This initiative reflects the administration’s dedication to expanding educational opportunities and fostering national growth,” Alausa remarked.

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission Chairman, Ola Olukayode, explained that the final forfeiture judgment covered the university’s assets, including academic buildings, a water factory, an international hotel, and an event centre.

These properties will now serve the newly established Federal University of Applied Sciences, Kachia.

Tinubu approves federal university in Southern Kaduna

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had approved the establishment of a federal university in Southern Kaduna in a landmark decision aimed at addressing the region's educational and developmental needs.

The announcement was made by Vice President Kashim Shettima during a condolence visit to the family of the late Agwom Akulu of Ikulu Chiefdom, Yohanna Sidi Kukah, in Zangon Kataf, Kaduna State.

