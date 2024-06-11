Malawian vice-president, Saulos Chilima, and nine others have been confirmed dead in a tragic plane crash

President Lazarus Chakwera broke the sad news to Malawians in a news briefing on Tuesday, June 11

Chakwera said the missing plane that carried Chilima and nine others has been found with no survivors

Malawi, Lilongwe - Malawian President, Lazarus Chakwera, said the wreck of a plane carrying his vice-president, Saulos Chilima, has been found with no survivors.

Chakwera said the Malawi Defence Force commander informed him that the search and rescue operation had been completed and the plane was found.

President Chakwera said he was "deeply saddened and sorry" to inform Malawians of the tragedy. Photo credit: Amos Gumulira / AFP

He disclosed this in a news briefing on Tuesday, June 11, BBC reports.

Chilima and nine others were flying within the country on Monday morning when their aircraft disappeared from airport radars.

Chakwera said he was "deeply saddened and sorry" to inform Malawians of the terrible tragedy.

According to Chakwera, the rescue team found the aircraft completely destroyed.

As reported by CNN, he said: “words cannot describe how heartbreaking this is.”

“The search and rescue operation I ordered to find the missing plane that carried our vice president and nine others has been completed. The plane has been found. And I am deeply saddened and sorry to inform you that it has turned out to be a terrible tragedy.”

It was gathered that 51-year-old Chilima was on his way to represent the government at the burial of former minister, Ralph Kasambara, who died four days ago.

Former First Lady, Shanil Dzimbiri was also on the flight.

The plane took off from the capital, Lilongwe, on Monday morning but was turned back because of poor visibility at the airport in the northern city of Mzuzu.

