Ikeja, Lagos state - Primate Elijah Ayodele, the founder of the Inri church worldwide, has asked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and other African presidents to "go on their kneels to avert any impending danger".

Ayodele stated this in a 24-second clip shared recently on his known X (formerly known as Twitter) handle.

He said:

“I see two African presidents that would go to jail. This is how I warned the Iran president (Ebrahim Raisi) when I said a very prominent president would die. And it came to pass.

“We don’t want all these. Let all these people go on their kneels to avert any impending danger.”

Deaths of African leaders while in office

Since 2008, at least 11 African leaders have died in office, with the latest being Malawi's vice president, Saulos Chilima, who passed away in a plane crash.

Late Chilima was laid to rest Monday, June 17, in his village south of the capital, following a funeral.

Deaths of African leaders while in office are disruptive for the countries concerned, and tragic for the leaders' families.

Legit.ng reports that deaths in office create power vacuums, which can be dangerous and destabilising.

