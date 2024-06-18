“Impending Danger”, Prophet Ayodele Sends Fresh Message to Tinubu, Other African Presidents
- Primate Elijah Babatunde Ayodele has dropped what he called a "divine warning" for African leaders
- In a video sighted by Legit.ng, Primate Ayodele stated that two African presidents risk jail terms
- Ayodele is popular for releasing prophecies on political affairs, governance, global issues, and sports
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism in Nigeria.
Ikeja, Lagos state - Primate Elijah Ayodele, the founder of the Inri church worldwide, has asked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and other African presidents to "go on their kneels to avert any impending danger".
Ayodele stated this in a 24-second clip shared recently on his known X (formerly known as Twitter) handle.
He said:
“I see two African presidents that would go to jail. This is how I warned the Iran president (Ebrahim Raisi) when I said a very prominent president would die. And it came to pass.
“We don’t want all these. Let all these people go on their kneels to avert any impending danger.”
Deaths of African leaders while in office
Since 2008, at least 11 African leaders have died in office, with the latest being Malawi's vice president, Saulos Chilima, who passed away in a plane crash.
Late Chilima was laid to rest Monday, June 17, in his village south of the capital, following a funeral.
Deaths of African leaders while in office are disruptive for the countries concerned, and tragic for the leaders' families.
Legit.ng reports that deaths in office create power vacuums, which can be dangerous and destabilising.
More to read on African leaders
- Full list: Tinubu, 14 other African countries' presidents who are 70 and above
- Nigeria? 10 worst governed countries in Africa emerge
- "Power-Hungry leaders controlling Africa, hindering economic progress": ex-presidents speak up
- Italy unveils energy, migration plan to African leaders
- Shehu Sani mentions presidents who tripped in the past
Ayodele predicts assassination attempt of African leader
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Primate Ayodele predicted the unjust removal of some presidents and revolution in the African continent.
The cleric made this revelation in a statement signed by his media aide, Oluwatosin Osho, and made available to journalists.
He said he foresaw that some presidents who have spent years in power and those who are transferring power to their offspring would be swept away in the 'imminent revolution'.
PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng and a certified journalist with over 9 years of experience. He edited Politics Nigeria's articles, was the Acting Editor of AllNews Nigeria and Fact-Checking Researcher (Africa Check). He received his HND in Mass Communication from The Polytechnic Ibadan. He received a Certificate of Achievement (Journalism Clinic’s Fix The Leak masterclass, 2021) and also completed Google News Initiative's Advance digital reporting curriculum. Contact him at ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.