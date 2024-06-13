Nigerian lawmakers have almost concluded moves for President Tinubu and his Vice, Kashim Shettima to get a new air fleet

An exclusive report making the rounds on Thursday confirmed the development and disclosed that the lawmakers have the federal government to urgently purchase an additional fleet due to the conditions of the old ones

This has however sparked a fresh debate among Nigerians as many queried the motive of the lawmakers and others labelled them as insensitive

A new report revealed that the House of Representatives Committee on National Security and Intelligence has asked the federal government to immediately purchase new airplanes for the use of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima.

Lawmakers want to acquire new aircraft for Tinubu, Shettima

PremiumTimes exclusively reported on Thursday, June 13 that that the Committee made the call in a report issued after its technical subcommittee conducted a hearing on the status and airworthiness of aircraft in the Presidential Air Fleet (PAF).

The report was signed by the Committee’s chairperson, Ahmed Satomi, and clerk, Makwe Eric. Some lawmakers say the document has since been forwarded to the presidency for action.

The report read in part:

“The Committee is of the strong and informed opinion that considering the fragile structure of the Nigerian federation and recognising the dire consequences of any foreseen or unforeseen mishap that may arise as a result of technical/operational inadequacy of the Presidential Air Fleet, it is in the best interest of the country to procure two additional aircraft as recommended.

“This will also prove to be most cost-efficient in the long run apart from the added advantage of providing a suitable, comfortable and safe carrier befitting of the status and responsibilities of the office of the president and vice president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

Why Tinubu, Shettima should get new air fleet, Reps explain

According to the report, the presidential fleet has six aircraft: one Boeing 737, a Gulfstream G550, a Gulfstream GV, two Falcon 7Xs, and a Challenger CL605. The committee said three of the aircraft were unserviceable as of the time it conducted its hearing.

In addition, the fleet has six helicopters: two Agusta 139s and four Agusta 189s. The committee, quoting the Commander of the Presidential Air Fleet, Olayinka Oyesola, an Air Vice Marshal, said the two Agusta 139s are currently unserviceable.

Nigerians react to lawmakers demand for new air fleet

As usual, Nigerians took to the comment section on X and reacted to the development. Legit.ng captured some of their reactions below;

@Nnenna__Ibeh tweeted:

"We all saw this coming."

@mbakese tweeted:

"But did they complain about it to them?"

@MicahTobias tweeted:

"@jimidisu You said this on radio. This people are so easy to predict."

@Oladapomikky1 tweeted:

"Buying new aircraft for the president and his vice president, whereas you can’t pay a minimum wage of N150,000 because it will have an effect on the economy."

