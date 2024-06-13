Vice President Kashim Shettima urges Nigerian doctors to stay in Nigeria, resisting the "Japa syndrome"

Shettima emphasized resilience and highlighted President Tinubu's support for doctors choosing to remain in the country

Shettima praised Nigerian doctors for their contributions to healthcare delivery, encouraging them to continue their efforts in building

FCT, Abuja-Vice President Kashim Shettima has urged Nigerian doctors to resist the "Japa syndrome" and remain in Nigeria to support President Bola Tinubu's administration in its efforts to salvage the nation.

Addressing the National Executive Committee of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), led by its newly elected President, Prof. Bala Audu, during a courtesy visit at the Presidential Villa in Abuja yesterday, June 12, Senator Shettima encouraged the doctors to resist the urge to leave the country, emphasizing the need for hope and perseverance.

As reported by The Guardian, the Vice President specifically called on the doctors to "remain steadfast" and resist the allure of working abroad, assuring them that "in President Tinubu, you have an ally who will stand by you at all times."

He said:

"President Tinubu deeply cares for Nigerian doctors. He empathizes greatly with our medical professionals who have chosen to remain in the country, despite having numerous offers abroad."

Addressing the challenges they face in the country, Shettima praised the significant achievements of Nigerian doctors and their sacrifices in serving the nation, particularly in improving healthcare delivery.

He said:

"Let's remain here and work together to save our country. Nigeria is the greatest black nation on earth and a nation full of promise that we need to invest in.

"The NMA is among the most prestigious and leading associations in our country. We must acknowledge and appreciate the sacrifices you are making by staying in Nigeria.

"All hope is not lost because Nigerian doctors are achieving great strides, reaching significant milestones in the profession, and making immense sacrifices to serve the nation."

