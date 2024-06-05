Police operatives have arrested a state lawmaker and a former local government chairman in Zamfara state

The prominent individuals were arrested by the police in connection with banditry in the northwest state

The state commissioner of Police, Muhammad Dalijan, said security agencies in collaboration with Community Protection Guards (CPGs) have reduced crime rate in the state

Gusau, Zamfara state - Prominent individuals including a member of the Zamfara state house of assembly, and a former local government chairman have been arrested by the police in connection with banditry in the state.

The state commissioner of Police, Muhammad Dalijan, disclosed this while hosting the officer in charge of counterterrorism at the command headquarters in Gusau.

As reported by Channels Television, Dalijan, however, did not mention the names of the arrested individuals in connection with the crime.

The police boss appealed to the leader of the United Nations Office On Drugs and Crime (UNODC), Thomas Parker, to help establish a forensic laboratory.

He also sought the United Nations’ assistance for training on investigation.

Dalijan said it will address the challenge of going to Lagos to conduct forensic analysis and accelerate the investigation and prosecution of suspected criminals.

He said crime rates have reduced due to the ongoing efforts of security agencies in collaboration with Community Protection Guards (CPGs) in the state.

He said they’ve been able to flush out the suspected terrorists who migrated from Maiduguri in Borno state to Zamfara state in Northwest Nigeria.

Parker disclosed that he and his team were in Zamfara state on the appeal that Governor Dauda Lawal had made to the UN.

He added that Governor Lawal appealed to the UN to assist the state in tackling the insecurity surrounding it.

Recalls that Emir of Birnin ‘Yandoto,Alhaji Aliyu Marafa, was suspended for conferring title of Sarkin Fulani on a notorious bandit leader Ada Aleru, Vanguard reports.

Police arrest bandits' Leader inside Niger market

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Niger state police command confirmed the arrest of notorious bandit leader Rabiu Yusuf, alias Rabee Shawulu.

Ebenezer Danmamman, the state police CP, confirmed that the force also nabbed 14 others through intelligence reports.

The recovery of various arms signals a significant dent in the capabilities of criminal elements operating in the state

