The Nigerian Army has dispelled a piece of information being propagated by the leader of the proscribed Biafra group, Simon Ekpa

The self-exiled, self-acclaimed activist earlier alleged that personnel of the Nigerian Army opened fire at armless civilians

The military has come out to offer a detailed explanation of what really transpired in the occurrence

The Nigerian Army has explained the truth behind a viral video shared by the leader of the proscribed Biafra group, Simon Ekpa, who claims the Nigerian military voluntarily opened fire against unarmed civilians.

The military clarified that the operatives in the video are not of the Nigerian Army, as indicated by the insignia noticeable on their berets, adding that the soldiers are operatives of the Nigerian Navy.

Army urges the public to disregard information coming from the Biafra leader Simon Ekpa

Source: Twitter

The Army made the clarification on its official X account (formerly Twitter) in a post made on Wednesday, June 6, titled "Allegation of mass killing by troops of Nigerian Army in South East is despicably false."

It explained that contrary to the inciting narration Ekpa labelled it, the gunshots were from a military test firing exercise, and the soldiers halted vehicular movements on the nearby road as a precautionary measure.

It furthermore explained that the exercise was carried out in the Southwest, against the southeastern narration of the Biafra leader.

The post then implored the public to be wary of the information on the internet they believe, saying:

"Consequently, the NA wishes to enjoin the public to disregard the unfounded claims and irredeemable falsehood being propagated by Simon Ekpa and his associates, whose apparent objective is to disseminate misinformation and incite unrest. "

Nigerian Army venerates sister navy

The message also reiterates that the Nigerian Navy would not indulge in the lawless act it was being accused of.

It said:

"The NA and indeed sister services and other security agencies remain steadfast in our commitment to maintaining peace and order, ensuring the safety and security of all citizens in the country. The Nigerian Army is vigilant and prepared to counter any attempt to destabilize the southeast region."

Soldiers killed by gunmen in Aba

