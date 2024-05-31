The identifies of the five Nigerian soldiers killed by gunmen in a crossfire at Obikabia junction in Aba, Abia state has been revealed

The military said the gunmen killed two Sergeants, two Corporals and one Lance Corporal during the deadly attack on Thursday, May 30

According to the signal issued by the military, the gunmen also killed 6 civilians during the tragic incident

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Aba, Abia state - The military has disclosed that two Sergeants, two Corporals and one Lance Corporal while killed by gunmen in a crossfire at Obikabia junction, Ogbor Hill, Aba in Abia state.

Legit.ng recalls that the gunmen suspected to be enforcers of the sit-at-home order directed by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) also burnt two patrol vans during the attack on Thursday, May 30.

Gunmen killed two Sergeants, two Corporals and one Lance Corporal. Note: Photo used only for illustration purposes Photo credit: @HQNigerianArmy

Source: Twitter

According to Daily Trust, the military said the gunmen also killed 6 civilians during the tragic incident.

This was contained in a signal issued by the military on Friday, 31.

The soldiers were identified as:

Sergeant Charles Ugochukwu (94NA/38/1467)

Sergeant Bala Abraham (03NA/53/1028)

Corporal Gideon Egwe(10NA/65/7085)

Corporal Ikpeama Ikechukwu (13NA/70/5483)

Corporal Augustine Emmanuel (13NA/70/6663)

“Gunmen who were enforcing Sit-At-Home order numbering about 30, stormed troops location in 3 black Toyota Land Cruiser Jeeps and opened fire during which 5 x Soldiers were killed.”

The military added that the gunmen also carted away 5 AK47 rifles, burnt down 2 military patrol Hilux vehicles and injured 2 civilians.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba, said investigation are ongoing concerning the attack, Channels Television reports.

Legit.ng recalls that Nigerian soldiers took over the commercial city of Aba after gunmen killed five of their colleagues at a military checkpoint.

Soldiers had stormed the Cemetery, Ngwa road, Nsulu markets and other business centres and ordered traders to leave the areas.

Otti places N25m bounty on killers of 5 Soldiers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Governor Alex Otti of Abia state placed an N25 million bounty on the killers of the 5 Nigerian soldiers at Obikabia junction, Ogbor Hill, Aba.

The Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu, said the state government condemned the deadly attack on soldiers.

He prayed for the peaceful repose of the souls of the gallant soldiers who died while on active duty.

Source: Legit.ng