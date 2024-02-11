The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) leadership has been blamed for its current crisis

Dr Abubakar Sani, a security expert and an international relations analyst, made this assertion in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng

He shared that the proposed exit of Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger from ECOWAS can be traced back to the leadership style of the sub-regional organisation

FCT, Abuja - Most recently, the trio of Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger indicated their interest in exiting the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

As a follow-up, Burkina Faso and Mali tabled an official letter to the regional body to make their intentions to exit ECOWAS legal.

Regarding this development, security specialist and public affairs analyst Dr Abubakar Sani said the exit would be a big blow for ECOWAS.

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, he said:

"Unfortunately, these three countries, all founding members of ECOWAS, are pulling out of the regional body. The implications are grave. Their exit from ECOWAS can bolster Guinea to follow suit, further weakening the organisation.

"Mali, Niger and Burkina have a combined population of 80 million plus. Imagine you losing 80 million out of 450,000 million. The ECOWAS bloc has a population of 450,000 million or thereabouts, so the exit of these three countries will negatively affect ECOWAS.

"I also know that the Franc CFA will experience difficulties because these three countries said they will float a new currency and a new central bank. ECOWAS needs to sit up and address the issues of bad governance characterised by a lack of accountability and inefficiency."

ECOWAS needs reform of leadership - Dr Abubakar

Dr Abubakar further stated that the leadership of needed reform in its poor grasp of international affairs. He stated that ECOWAS made a big mistake when it threatened to use force on Niger instead of utilising it as its last option.

He said:

"That single threat made Niger run to Russia and thereafter sought solace and support from Mali and Burkina Faso.

The way I see it, it's too late to do anything now. These countries are in the full grip of Vladimir Putin, and KGB agents are everywhere in these countries. However, if ECOWAS can remove the sanctions, some glimmering hope can be seen."

The analyst, however, clarified that he is in no support of a military takeover and that the path of dialogue remains the best form of conflict resolution rather than force and violence that will leave poor citizens as casualties of this mayhem.

He said:

"I am in no way supporting the junta in Niger because it is an aberration. Cutting off Niger's power supply and blocking off trade, and so on were all wrong."

ECOWAS parliament seeks lifting of sanctions against Niger Republic

Meanwhile, ECOWAS parliamentarians have called on President Bola Tinubu and other regional leaders to remove sanctions imposed on the Niger Republic.

This plea was made after the conclusion of the second ordinary session of the parliament in October 2023.

Additionally, Justice Edward Amoako Asante, the President of the ECOWAS Court of Justice, has urged swift action to address military takeovers in the area.

