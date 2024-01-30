The duo of Mali and Burkina Faso have restarted and maintained their decision to exit the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS)

This time, the duo has issued an official letter declaring their decision to leave the sub-regional organisation

They maintained their exit was due to the threats to their sovereignty and freedom as an independent nation

The military governments in all three nations declared their intentions to exit the West African bloc, claiming that the organisation threatened their independence.

Mali’s foreign affairs ministry provided AFP with a copy of the letter sent to ECOWAS, and Burkina Faso’s official news agency confirmed the submission of an official notice.

While there was no information from Niger, the statements from Mali and Burkina Faso underscored the shared nature of their decision.

ECOWAS, in response, stated in a previous announcement that it was anticipating “formal and direct notification” from the concerned countries.

Under the bloc’s statutes, withdrawal can’t take effect for at least a year after official notification.

Our sovereignty is threatened

Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger, original members of ECOWAS since 1975, now face sanctions from the regional organisation due to recent military coups that ousted democratically elected civilian governments.

On Sunday, all three nations, collectively known as the Alliance of Sahel States (AES), released a joint statement asserting that ECOWAS (Economic Community of West African States) had succumbed to foreign influences, thereby deviating from its original principles and posing a threat to its member nations and citizens.

Nigeria, a dominant force in the region, conveyed its disappointment in a statement issued late on Monday regarding the decision of the three countries to withdraw from the bloc it hosts.

As quoted by France 24, a statement from the foreign ministry reads:

"Nigeria stands with ECOWAS to emphasise due process and our shared commitment to protect and strengthen the rights and welfare of all citizens of member states.

"Instead, unelected leaders engage in a public posturing to deny their people the sovereign right to make fundamental choices over their freedom of movement, freedom to trade and freedom to choose their own leaders,"

Meanwhile, the military leaders of Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso earlier declared their immediate withdrawal from ECOWAS, citing a perceived threat to member states.

In reaction, Tinubu’s government has expressed readiness to engage with the three countries in line with ECOWAS’s interests.

However, the three nations have hardened their positions recently and joined forces in an “alliance of Sahel states.”

