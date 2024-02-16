Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism and global news.

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has been appointed as the African Union (AU) champion for human resources for health and community health delivery partnership.

Legit.ng understands that the appointment is against the backdrop of Tinubu's ambitious, innovative, and people-focused efforts in the sector.

AU appoints Tinubu champion for human resources for health

This update was given in a statement on Friday, February 16, by Ajuri Ngelale, Tinubu's official spokesperson.

Already, Tinubu is the chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

The statement reads:

"In recognition of President Tinubu's commitment to train 120,000 frontline health workers nationwide within 16 months and to double the number of primary health facilities in communities across all local government areas of the federation from 8,800 to over 17,000 over the next three years; his doubling of health personnel enrollment capacity from accredited nursing and midwifery institutions to accommodate the new demand created by new facilities across Nigeria, and his resolve to establish a paid volunteer youth force of social accountability officers to monitor the operational functioning and financial integrity of primary health centres, the African Union has identified the Nigerian leader as the right champion for this noble and actionable continental effort."

The commission of the AU (Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention — Africa CDC) in a letter to Nigeria's ministry of foreign affairs said President Tinubu was appointed on the recommendation of the committee of heads of state and government of Africa, under the leadership of President Azali Assoumani, leader of Comoros and the AU chairperson.

Tinubu to give speech at AU event

In his new role, the Commission subsequently invited President Tinubu to address the ministerial executive leadership programme (MELP). Tinubu will speak on the theme, 'Impactful leadership in health: a whole government approach', in an event scheduled for Saturday, February 17, 2024, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The programme is on the margins of the 37th session of the assembly of AU heads of state and government.

More to come...

