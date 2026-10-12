Bisola Aiyeola shared her thoughts on why women from other countries find Nigerian men so attractive on a popular podcast

The actress cited the viral clip of Kenyan President William Ruto commenting on his daughter's marriage to a Nigerian man

Bisola also claimed Ugandan women are drawn to Nigerian men, pointing to their distinctive approach to romance

Bisola Aiyeola has stirred online conversation after sharing her take on why Nigerian men appear to be a top choice for women across different nationalities.

The Nollywood actress and media personality made her case on Episode 226 of the In My Opinion Podcast, titled "Why All Women Love Nigerian Men," which aired on YouTube on October 11, 2026.

Nigerian actress Bisola Aiyeola shares her views on the popularity of Nigerian men among foreign women. Photo: iambisola

Source: Instagram

According to Bisola Aiyeola, the appeal largely comes down to how Nigerian men approach relationships.

"The average Nigerian man wants to take care of his woman, spoil her, give her everything that she wants," she said, arguing that this mindset is a key reason Nigerian men attract interest from women beyond Nigeria's borders.

Kenya President William Ruto's viral clip comes up

Bisola Aiyeola also referenced a clip of Kenyan President William Ruto that had been making the rounds online, in which the president commented on his daughter's marriage to a Nigerian man.

She noted that Ruto had used the moment to challenge Kenyan men to raise their standards.

Beyond Kenya, the actress pointed to Ugandan women as another group drawn to Nigerian men, attributing it to their flair for romantic expression.

"When a Nigerian man wants to toast you, ah, but he go enter you. They know what to say, they know what to do," she said.

The romantic line that made Bisola Aiyeola laugh

To illustrate her point, Bisola Aiyeola recalled a particularly memorable line she once heard:

"Since you came into my life, my sunshine, the sun has never set." She admitted, laughing, that she had memorised it and had been holding onto it, waiting for the right moment to use it herself.

Watch Bisola Aiyeola speak on what makes Nigerian men attractive to foreign women in the X video below:

Watch Bisola Aiyeola's full interview in the YouTube video below:

Nigerians react to Bisola Aiyeola's claims

The comments section that followed was anything but one-sided, with Nigerians weighing in from all angles.

@chrixx_o wrote:

"There should be a day set out to celebrate Nigeria men."

@dozie_ernest fired back:

"Then why do Nigerian men want to date women from other countries? 😒"

@floguyy commented:

"Na so God design Nigerian men ooo, but some women still dey promiscuous."

@WisdomRevealed offered a more pointed take:

"Bitter Truth 😔 Nigerian men have spoilt us. That's why I don't listen to failed female influencers. It's difficult for us to get men outside Nigeria but it's very easy for our men to get wives outside Nigeria coz Nigeria men are providers."

@Maveric_X pushed back on the inconsistency:

"I see a lot of yes Nigerian men are good, this n that.. because it's under this post. tomorrow you'd still see another video saying they are not worth it, 'what have they doing for you'.. and it will still be the same person under this post making that video. these Nigerian men need to first start taking care of their mental well being."

@imnotmk83 summed up the exhaustion many felt:

"Tomorrow them go shame us. Next tomorrow compliment 🫩 I just tire."

Bisola Aiyeola comments on Nigerian men’s popularity with foreign women. Photo: iambisola

Source: Instagram

Bisola Aiyeola recalls daughter's father's death

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Bisola Aiyeola opened up about the death of her daughter Layla’s father, who passed away in August 2018 after an illness and hospital admission.

Speaking on Ife Agoro’s show, the former BBNaija housemate recalled speaking with him on the phone when he sounded better and confirmed his expected discharge date, only to receive news of his death days later through a call from someone at the hospital.

Bisola described the experience as heartbreaking, recalling how she and her family broke down in tears before she gathered the courage to tell Layla, who was eight years old at the time, that her father had died.

Source: Legit.ng