Three Ogoni organisations based in the United States jointly signed a statement backing an ADC governorship candidate for Rivers State

The groups cited the political and economic situation in Rivers State as the reason behind their decision to speak out

The endorsement called on women, youths, traditional rulers, and community leaders across Rivers State to back their preferred candidate

US - Three Ogoni organisations in the United States have formally declared support for Dr Gabriel Pidomson, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) candidate for the 2027 Rivers state governorship election.

The groups behind the endorsement are the National Union of Ogoni Students International (NUOS INTL) USA, the Federation of Ogoni Women Associations (FOWA) USA, and the Ogoni Christian Fellowship (OCF) USA. A joint statement bearing the signatures of NUOS INTL USA President Pius Nwinee, Pastor Dr Peter Nkoroken of Ogoni Christian Fellowship Int'l USA, and Mrs Florence David Gote Abueh of FOWA USA was released to announce the decision.

Three US-based Ogoni organisations endorse Gabriel Pidomson of the ADC for the 2027 Rivers State governorship election. Photo: Sir Gabriel Baritulem Pidomson, PhD., FNIM, FNIQS

Source: Facebook

The organisations described themselves as indigenous cultural groups committed to amplifying voices that risk going unheard in the political process.

Why the Groups Backed Pidomson

The statement said the decision followed a review of the political and economic conditions in Rivers state.

"Having examined the economic and political temperature that has held our beloved state hostage, we break our silence with clear, historical conviction," the groups wrote.

The organisations pointed to Pidomson's background in the Rivers State House of Assembly, his tenure as Secretary to the State Government, and his involvement in conflict resolution and community development as reasons for their choice.

"NUOS INTL, FOWA and OCF USA proudly endorse Dr Gabriel Pidomson, gubernatorial flag-bearer of the ADC party, as the next Governor of Rivers State," the statement said.

The groups argued that the ADC candidate possessed the qualities needed to govern a geographically and culturally diverse state, citing communities from Bonny and Degema to Opobo, Andoni, Okrika, Ahoada, Ikwerre, Etche and Port Harcourt.

"The people of Rivers State are one, bound with a common thread of hope and shared destiny," they said.

Call for Inclusive Governance and Voter Participation

Central to the endorsement was a demand for decentralised governance, with the organisations arguing that no community should be left out of development because of location, ethnicity or political alignment. "Dr Pidomson is the only leader in the race with the vision, capacity and intellect to dismantle godfathers' politics, decolonise state development and decentralise governance so that no tribe is forgotten, no local government is marginalised, and every child — upland and riverine — prospers," the statement read.

The groups also directed an appeal at a broad cross-section of Rivers residents. "We call on our resilient women, our ambitious youths, our revered elders, traditional councils, and all the good people of conscience across party lines in Rivers State to stand up for our collective destiny," they said.

The statement closed with a call to vote and a message of goodwill: "A secure, united and decentralised Rivers State begins with your votes. God bless Rivers State, and prosperity for the people."

INEC Takes Final Decision on Wike-Backed Rivers Guber Candidate

In another report, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has listed Okiemute Chinda, popularly known as OK Chinda, as the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate for Rivers state ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The inclusion of Chinda's name on the INEC register is a significant development in Rivers State's already turbulent political landscape, where battles for influence within and across party lines have intensified in recent months.

Rivers state has been a flashpoint of political rivalry, particularly following the falling out between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, which has reshaped party alignments across the state.

Source: Legit.ng