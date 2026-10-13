Germany's Federal Police confirmed that applicants do not need German citizenship to join the force in most roles

The country's civil servant track has stricter nationality rules, requiring German or EU/EEA citizenship under federal law

It is noteworthy that the policy opens recruitment to a wide range of nationalities across dozens of European countries

Germany's Federal Police has stated that non-German nationals can apply to join the force, with citizenship requirements only becoming a factor for those seeking civil servant status.

According to an FAQ published on the German Federal Police recruitment page, the force does not distinguish between applicants based on nationality for general roles.

Germany has outlined nationality requirements for foreign applicants seeking to join its Federal Police. Photo credit: Picture Alliance, Omer Messinger

Source: Getty Images

However, to be appointed as a civil servant, candidates must hold either German citizenship or citizenship from a European Union or European Economic Area member state, in line with the legal requirements of the Federal Police.

Germany's Federal Police: EU and EEA countries whose citizens qualify

The EU and EEA member states whose citizens meet the civil servant eligibility criteria are:

1. Austria.

2. Belgium.

3. Bulgaria.

4. Croatia.

5. Cyprus.

6. Czech Republic.

7. Denmark.

8. Estonia.

9. Finland.

10. France.

11. Germany.

12. Greece.

13. Hungary.

14. Iceland.

15. Ireland.

16. Italy.

17. Latvia.

18. Liechtenstein.

19. Lithuania.

20. Luxembourg.

21. Malta.

22. Netherlands.

23. Norway.

24. Poland.

25. Portugal.

26. Romania.

27. Slovakia.

28. Slovenia.

29. Spain.

30. Sweden.

German Federal Police: What this means for applicants

For roles outside the civil servant track, the Federal Police has made clear that applicants from any nationality may be considered, provided they meet the other legal and professional requirements set by the force.

The civil servant pathway, which comes with a distinct legal status under German public service law, remains restricted to German and EU/EEA nationals.

Prospective applicants are advised to review the full eligibility criteria on the Federal Police recruitment platform to confirm which roles match their nationality and qualifications before applying.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Germany had listed four groups of people qualified for German citizenship by declaration.

Residency requirement for German citizenship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported on how long one must reside in Germany to qualify for citizenship.

Simply residing in Germany is not enough; applicants must also hold a permanent right of residence, such as a settlement permit or a qualifying residence permit.

A permit issued purely for the purpose of studying does not meet this requirement.

Source: Legit.ng