Qatar allows GCC Resident Visa (A2) holders to include dependents under 18 in their application under specific conditions

Children who are not GCC residents can be added under the Tourist Visa (A1) or Visa with ETA (A3) categories instead

Spouses with a valid GCC residence permit must submit a separate GCC Resident Visa application and cannot be added to another person's application

Qatar has clarified the rules governing who can be added to a GCC Resident Visa (A2) application, covering both children under 18 and spouses travelling together.

According to Qatar's official visa guidance, holders of the GCC Resident Visa (A2) can include dependents below 18 years old in their application, but the type of visa applied for on the child's behalf depends on the child's residency status.

Qatar GCC Resident Visa (A2) allows eligible children under 18 to be added to applications, with visa categories determined by their residency status. Photo credit: Nathan Howard-Pool/Getty Images

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Adding children under 18 to a GCC resident visa

If the child holds a valid GCC residence permit, the parent or guardian can apply for a GCC Resident Visa (A2) on their behalf.

However, if the child is not a GCC resident, the appropriate visa category changes. In that case, the child must be registered under either a Tourist Visa (A1) or a Visa with Electronic Travel Authorisation, commonly referred to as a Visa with ETA (A3).

Parents should confirm the child's current residency status before selecting a visa category, as applying under the wrong category could affect the outcome of the application.

Spouse applications must be submitted separately

On the question of travelling with a spouse, Qatar's guidance is clear: each GCC Resident applicant must submit an individual application. There is no provision to add a spouse to another person's GCC Resident Visa (A2) application.

If a spouse holds a valid GCC residence permit and wishes to travel to Qatar under the same visa category, they are required to apply independently. The guidance makes no exception to this requirement, regardless of the couple's circumstances.

Travellers planning a visit to Qatar are advised to review all visa requirements carefully before submitting any application to ensure they select the correct category for each family member.

Foreigners who can obtain visa for free in Qatar

Legit.ng earlier reported that Qatar has confirmed that a specific group of foreign visitors can obtain a visa to enter the country at no cost, setting them apart from regular travellers who are subject to standard visa fees. According to information published on Qatar's official website, the waiver applies to individuals travelling as guests of ministries, government authorities, and government establishments.

Source: Legit.ng