IPOB rejected a police intelligence report dated October 9, 2026, which claimed the group planned to resume sit-at-home enforcement from October 12

The group accused the Nigeria Police Force of working with politicians to circulate what it called a fabricated document

IPOB said its struggle remains focused solely on achieving Biafran self-determination through peaceful and lawful means

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has rejected claims that it plans to resume enforcement of the Monday sit-at-home order in the South-East, saying its movement remains committed to pursuing Biafran self-determination through lawful and peaceful channels.

Legit.ng reports that IPOB permanently cancelled the Monday sit-at-home order across Nigeria’s South-East.

The decision, effective from February 9, 2026, marked the end of a protest that had disrupted schools, businesses and markets since August 2021.

IPOB spokesperson and Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, said a purported police intelligence report dated October 9, 2026, alleged that IPOB and the Eastern Security Network (ESN) intended to resume sit-at-home enforcement from October 12, 2026.

"There is no order from IPOB or ESN": Group rejects sit-at-home claim. Photo credit: @real_IpobDOS

Source: Getty Images

According to The Punch, Powerful disclosed this through a statement released on Monday, October 12, October, 2026.

The document bore the reference number CB:4089/FID/INTLAB/FHQ/ABJ/VOL.14/231 and was said to carry the signature of the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Force Intelligence Department.

IPOB described the document as a forgery and accused the Nigeria Police Force of colluding with politicians and former members of the disbanded Directorate of State to spread false information about the group.

IPOB calls out alleged propaganda

The statement read in part:

"The Nigerian Police Force, acting in concert with unscrupulous politicians and residual elements of the sacked and long-expelled members of the compromised third administration of the Directorate of State, has once again recycled its tired and transparent propaganda script.

"The so-called 'Intelligence Report' dated October 9, 2026, bearing reference CB:4089/FID/INTLAB/FHQ/ABJ/VOL.14/231 and signed under the name of the Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Force Intelligence Department, is a fabrication pure and simple."

IPOB said the report appeared designed to draw attention away from a speech delivered by its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, at the AVID Convention.

The group was emphatic that no instruction had been issued to enforce any sit-at-home:

"There is no voice note. There is no order from IPOB or ESN to resume any sit-at-home. There is no plan by this movement to enforce anything on the people of the South-East or Imo State."

IPOB demands evidence, calls for action on core issues

IPOB also linked the alleged intelligence report to what it described as a deliberate pattern of destabilisation, including the recent withdrawal or redeployment of security personnel and the circulation of an anonymous voice note.

The group said these developments were intended to manufacture insecurity and pin responsibility on IPOB.

The movement called on the Federal Government to stop what it described as propaganda and instead address hunger, unemployment, insecurity, and the continued detention of Nnamdi Kanu, which it said was illegal.

IPOB also challenged the police to produce verifiable proof backing the allegations, including the original audio recording, its source, and the basis for connecting any such message to IPOB or ESN.

"The people of Biafra are not fools. They know this script by heart. They will not be deceived," the statement concluded.

IPOB calls a purported police intelligence report a forgery

Source: Original

IPOB faction suspends Nnamdi Kanu

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that a faction of IPOB suspended leadership roles held by Nnamdi Kanu amid administrative restructuring.

The organisation promises further communication on the implications of these significant changes.

Kanu's ongoing legal issues heighten interest in IPOB's new leadership dynamics.

Source: Legit.ng