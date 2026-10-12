Australia released official documents showing the exact annual salaries of the country's top three military officers

The published figures reveal how much the Chief of Army, Chief of Navy, and Chief of Air Force each earn per year

The salaries, converted to naira, run into hundreds of millions, drawing attention to military compensation at the highest level

Australia has made public the annual salaries of its three most senior military officers, revealing exactly how much the Chief of Army, the Chief of Navy, and the Chief of Air Force each take home per year.

According to the official document, all three positions attract identical pay. Each officer earns $659,090 annually, which converts to approximately N877,354,244.

Australia gives amount paid to Chief of Army, Navy and Air Force per year. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Sarah Reed/Scott Gardiner

Source: Getty Images

Salaries of Australia's top military chiefs

The published figures show no distinction in pay between the three service branches at the top leadership level. Below is the full breakdown:

- Chief of Army: $659,090 (N877,354,244)

- Chief of Navy: $659,090 (N877,354,244)

- Chief of Air Force: $659,090 (N877,354,244)

The uniformity in pay across all three roles reflects a structure where the heads of each military branch are treated as equals in rank and compensation, regardless of the size or operational scope of their respective services.

What the figures mean in naira terms

For Nigerian readers, the naira equivalent of each salary stands at over N877 million per year. That figure places Australia's top military officers among the higher-paid public servants in their country, with their remuneration publicly accessible rather than shielded from scrutiny.

The release of this information follows a broader pattern of salary transparency in Australia, where the government periodically publishes remuneration data for senior officials in defence, public service, and other government-linked roles.

Australia names people eligible for military recruitment

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Australia had extended its Defence Force recruitment opportunities to permanent residents from four countries.

Qualified residents from New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the United States and Canada can seek military positions without having to become Australian citizens first.

Source: Legit.ng