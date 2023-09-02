Three days after the military took over power from President Ali Bongo, Gabon has reopened its borders

The army spokesman in the Central African country confirmed the development on Saturday, September 2nd, on national TV

Meanwhile, Bongo was elected in 2009, taking over from his late father, Omar, who came to power in 1967 but was removed by the military officers on Wednesday, August 30

The military government in Gabon announced the reopening of the country's border, on Saturday, September 2nd, an army spokesman confirmed the development, Reuters reported.

This is coming three days after closing Gabon's borders during a military coup in which President Ali Bongo was ousted.

Gabon's new strongman General Brice Oligui Nguema will be sworn in as "transitional president" on Monday, September 4. Photo credit: @BBCAfrica

Recall that a group of 12 Gabonese soldiers had announced on Wednesday, August 30, that the country’s borders were closed until further notice, in a statement broadcast on the Gabon 24 television channel.

The military officers led by General Brice Oligui Nguema seized power on Wednesday, August 30, placed Bongo under house arrest and installed Nguema as head of state, ending the Bongo family's 56-year hold on power.

The land, sea and air borders were opened because the junta was "concerned with preserving respect for the rule of law, good relations with our neighbors and all states of the world" and wanted to keep its "international commitments", the army spokesman said on national television.

