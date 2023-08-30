Soldiers in Gabon appointed the head of the republican guard as the OPEC member state’s new leader, hours after placing President Ali Bongo under house arrest and annulling elections in which he secured a third term.

General Brice Oligui Nguema will serve as transitional president, Agence France-Presse reported, citing a statement read out on state television in the capital, Libreville, on Wednesday.

Gabon: African Union sends strong warning to coup leaders

The head of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, has reacted to political unrest in Gabon.

On Wednesday, August 30, Mahamat warned the Gabonese national army and security forces to adhere to their “republican vocation”.

This is as he also strongly condemned what he described as an “attempted coup” in Gabon.

Source: Legit.ng