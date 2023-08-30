The military coup in Gabon that ousted President Ali Bongo from power has gotten the attention of world leaders

The Republic of China, France, and the European Union have all reacted to the recent military coup in Africa

The coup in Gabon is coming about six weeks after President Mohamed Bazoum was deposed through an unprecedented coup in the Niger Republic

Gabon, Libreville - World leaders have continued to react to the military coup that ousted President Ali Bongo from power in Gabon after succeeding his father, Omar, in 2009.

The military announced they had overthrown Bongo on national television on Wednesday, August 30.

As reported by Aljazeera, China's foreign ministry spokesperson, Wang Wenbin, has called for the safety of President Bongo.

China calls for Bongo’s safety

China has called for “all sides” in Gabon to guarantee the safety of President Ali Bongo Ondimba after a group of military officers said they were “putting an end to the current regime” in the Central African nation.

“We call on all sides in Gabon to proceed from the basic interests of the country and the people, resolve differences through dialogue, [and] restore normal order as soon as possible,”

Wang called on parties to “guarantee the personal safety of President Bongo and uphold national peace and stability”.

France following events ‘with greatest attention’

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said Gabon colonial masters are following events ‘with the greatest attention

Borne’s comment was the first reaction from France – Gabon’s former colonial power – whose influence and interests in Africa are seen as being undermined by a series of recent coups that have toppled friendly governments.

European Union discussing the situation

The European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said the defence ministers from the bloc are to discuss the situation in Gabon.

He stated this at a meeting of EU defence ministers in Toledo.

Borrell said :

“If this is confirmed, it is another military coup which increases instability in the whole region.

“The whole area, starting with Central African Republic, then Mali, then Burkina Faso, now Niger, maybe Gabon, it’s in a very difficult situation and certainly the ministers … have to have a deep thought on what is going on there and how we can improve our policy in respect with these countries.”

“This is a big issue for Europe.”

