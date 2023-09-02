The recent rise in coups in Africa would not trigger the reshuffling of the military set-up in Nigeria

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, stated this in a press interview

Idris said Nigeria is stable and peaceful, and "all our democratic institutions are very strong and are getting stronger"

FCT, Abuja - Mohammed Idris, the minister of Information and National Orientation, has said the federal government is not thinking about reshuffling its military at all.

The federal government’s stance was made known in a report by The Punch on Saturday, September 2.

A military shakeup won't happen in Nigeria soon, according to the minister of information.

Coup: "Nigeria is stable", FG

As coups continue to spread on the African continent, some leaders are taking proactive steps by reshuffling defence portfolios.

This week, Cameroon President Paul Biya made major changes to the country’s ministry of defence.

Similarly, shortly after the Gabon coup, Rwanda’s defence force announced that President Paul Kagame had approved the retirement of 83 senior officers.

When asked if there would be any shakeup in Nigeria, Idris said the government did not have such plans, adding that Nigeria’s democracy remained stable and peaceful.

His words:

“That does not even arise. Let’s not talk about what does not even exist at all. Nigeria is stable and peaceful, and all our democratic institutions are very strong and are getting stronger.

"Like I said, there is no fear or apprehension at all.”

