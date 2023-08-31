Rwandan President Paul Kagame has taken a major step to prevent a military coup from occurring in his country

Kagame has announced major changes including the retirement of army generals in the Rwanda Defense Force (RDF)

This is coming hours after the Gabonese army announced a military coup that deposed President Ali Bongo from power

Rwanda, Kigali - Rwandan President Paul Kagame has retired army generals and high-ranking military personnel in the country.

According to DW, the Rwanda Defense Force (RDF) disclosed this in a statement, on Thursday, August 31.

Rwanda's President Kagame retires army generals Photo Credit: Paul Kagame

Source: Facebook

The move is coming amid military coups spreading across African nations with the latest being Gabon.

Kegame retires army generals

The RDF said President Kagame had “approved the retirement of a dozen generals, 83 senior officers and six junior officers.’’

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He also ordered the retirement of 86 senior non-commissioned officers and at least 678 soldiers were retired after their contracts ended.

The Rwandan leader also discharged 160 soldiers on medical grounds.

Kagame also approved the promotions of several young soldiers and appointments of new generals to head army divisions stationed in different parts of the country.

Cameroon President, Paul Biya makes major changes in Ministry of Defence

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Cameroon's president, Paul Biya, on Wednesday, August 30, announced major changes in their security forces.

The decision, which comes after the recent military coup in Gabon, affected high-ranking military personnel.

Nigerian Soldiers urged to be loyal to Tinubu or leave

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 81 Division Nigerian Army (NA), Major General Mohammed Takuti Usman, has asked disloyal soldiers to leave the army and join other professions.

Usman said Nigerian soldiers must be loyal to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and other constituted authorities.

The GOC stated this while addressing soldiers at the 35 Artillery Brigade, Alamala, Abeokuta, Ogun State, on Wednesday, August 30.

Gabonese army lists reasons for sacking Bongo

Gabonese army officers under the aegis of the Committee for the Transition and Restoration of Institutions (CTRI) have listed reasons President Ali Ondimba Bango was ousted from power.

The military announced on national television that the army was now in charge after taking over power from Bongo on Wednesday, August 30.

Source: Legit.ng