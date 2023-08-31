Nigerian soldiers have been asked to be loyal to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and other constituted authorities

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 81 Division Nigerian Army, Major General Mohammed Takuti Usman, said there is no room for a disloyal soldier in the ranks

Usman said any soldier who can not be loyal to President Tinubu and those ahead of him in the military should leave

Ogun state, Abeokuta - The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 81 Division Nigerian Army (NA), Major General Mohammed Takuti Usman, has asked disloyal soldiers to leave the army and join other professions.

Usman said Nigerian soldiers must be loyal to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and other constituted authorities, Daily Trust reported.

Nigerian soldiers urged to be loyal to President Tinubu Photo Credit: @officialABAT/@HQNigerianArmy

Source: Twitter

Disloyal Nigerian soldiers should leave

The GOC stated this while addressing soldiers at the 35 Artillery Brigade, Alamala, Abeokuta, Ogun State, on Wednesday, August 30.

Usman's comment came the day the army took power through a coup in Gabon.

Military coup is spreading across African nations as the continent has experienced two coups within the last six weeks.

“When I mean loyalty, your loyalty must start with the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces who is the President. That’s first, and then down the ladder. Loyalty to the Chief of Defence Staff, Chief of Army Staff, down to your Brigade Commander.

“You have to be loyal. There is no room for soldiers that are not loyal to the constituted authority, no. If you are not going to be loyal, then, leave, go and do other work. But the Armed Forces cannot stand it if you are not loyal."

Gabonese army lists reasons for sacking President Ali Bongo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Gabonese army officers under the aegis of the Committee for the Transition and Restoration of Institutions (CTRI) have listed reasons President Ali Ondimba Bango was ousted from power.

The military announced on national television that the army was now in charge after taking over power from Bongo on Wednesday, August 30.

Gabon Coup: Bongo cries out for help from detention

The ousted Gabonese President, Ali Bongo, has cried out for help from detention, begging his friends to "make noise" after he was deposed through a military coup.

64-year-old Bongo, who succeeded his late father, Omar, in 2009, stated this in a 51-second viral video.

The military announced on national television that Bongo is no longer the president of Gabon on Wednesday, August 30.

Gabon Coup: World leaders react as soldiers sack Bongo

World leaders have continued to react to the military coup that ousted President Ali Bongo from power in Gabon after succeeding his father, Omar, in 2009.

The military announced they had overthrown Bongo on national television on Wednesday, August 30.

Source: Legit.ng