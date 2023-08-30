The reason why ousted Ali Ondimba Bongo was deposed as President of Gabon by the military has emerged

The Committee for the Transition and Restoration of Institutions (CTRI) listed the factors to include political, economic and social crises

According to the Gabonese army officers, the elections of Saturday, August 26, were not credible and transparent

Gabon, Libreville- Gabonese army officers under the aegis of the Committee for the Transition and Restoration of Institutions (CTRI) have listed the reasons why President Ali Ondimba Bango was ousted from power.

The military announced on national television that the army was now in charge after taking over power from Bongo, on Wednesday, August 30.

Gabon coup: Army lists political, economic and social crises as reasons for sacking President Ali Bongo Photo Credit: Itz Ode

Source: Facebook

Why Gabonese army sacked Bongo

According to France24, the soldiers during a nationwide address listed the following as reasons/factors responsible for the coup:

Political, economic and social crises

“Our beautiful country, Gabon, has always been a haven of peace.

“Today, the country is going through a serious institutional, political, economic and social crisis.

Election not transparent and credible

“We are therefore forced to admit that the organisation of the general elections of August 26, 2023, did not meet the conditions for a transparent, credible and inclusive ballot so much hoped for by the people of Gabon.

Deterioration in social cohesion

“Added to this is irresponsible and unpredictable governance, resulting in a continuing deterioration in social cohesion, with the risk of leading the country into chaos.

Risk of chaos.

The military junta further stated that:

“Today, 30 August 2023, we, the defence and security forces, gathered as the Committee for the Transition and Restoration of Institutions (CTRI) on behalf of the people of Gabon and as guarantors of the institutions’ protection — have decided to defend the peace by putting an end to the current regime.

“To this end, the general elections of 26 August 2023 and the truncated results are cancelled.

“The borders are closed until further notice.

Army takes over power in Gabon after election

Source: Legit.ng