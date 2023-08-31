Cameroon's 90-year-old President Paul Biya has made significant changes in his country's ministry of defence

Hours after the coup in neighbouring Gabon, Biya appointed new personnel at the internal and external services of the ministry

Biya has been Cameroon's president since 1982; he was the prime minister from 1975 to 1982

Yaoundé, Cameroon - Cameroon's president, Paul Biya, on Wednesday, August 30, announced major changes in their security forces.

The decision, which comes after the recent military coup in Gabon, affected high-ranking military personnel.

Cameroon announces major changes in country's security forces. Photo credit: President Paul Biya

Cameroon takes measures against coup attempts

President Biya, one of Africa’s longest-serving leaders, made new appointments at the Defence Ministry’s central administrative unit. The 90-year-old shared the decree via his verified social media pages. The document, sighted by Legit.ng, was titled: "Decree appointing officials to the ministry of defence"

Biya's Cameroon has a long land border with coup-hit Gabon.

