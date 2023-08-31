The renewal of a military coup to topple a democratically elected government has put the rule of law in a perishing line.

Gabon became the latest in the trend when some army officers on Wednesday, August 30, in a live broadcast, announced the taking over from the country's government and nullified the recent election in the country.

Names of African presidents dethroned through coup Photo Credit: Ali Bongo

Source: Twitter

President Ali Bongo

The Gabon president became the latest victim of the military coup on Wednesday, August 30, when some army officers announced the taking over in a televised broadcast.

Bongo's removal was celebrated by the people of Libreville, the country's capital. This development ended his family, over half a century ruling a country of over two million people.

President Mohamed Bazoum

The Nigerien President was removed in June by the head of the Presidential Guard, General Abdourahamane Tchiani, in Niamey, the country's capital, in July.

Bazoum's removal was argued to have had some ethnic colouration, and several sanctions have been slammed on the junta leaders and their supporters, particularly from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

President Roch Marc Christian Kaboré

The army officers deposed Burkina Faso's president under the command of Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba, who seized the country's military base on January 23, 2022.

The military cited deteriorating security and terrorist growth for their action. Meanwhile, another army could take place in the country barely nine months after President Kabore was removed, and the government has not returned to democracy since then.

President Omar al-Bashir

The Sudanese president was toppled in 2019 by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who captured at least five state officials and kept them in an undisclosed location.

Socio-political instability has come to stay in the country since it experienced a revolution in 2019.

President Alpha Condé

The 83-year-old Guinean President was abducted by the special forces commander Mamady Doumbouya in September 2021 after Conde changed the country's constitution to allow himself to govern for a third term.

Doumbouya had since refused to relinquish power to democratic government, and the rule of law and constitution had been suspended.

President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta

He was removed by a group of military officers in 2020 following the unrest over the irregularities in the March and April parliamentary elections and the outrage that followed the kidnapping of the opposition leader Soumaila Cissé.

The West African country has been entangled in endless political unrest and has experienced another military coup in May 2021. The country is still being governed by military junta.

President Idriss Déby

The Chadian president was killed on April 20, 2021, by the military rebel group initiated by the Chadian rebel group Front for Change and Concord in Chad (FACT). Deby also became the president of the country through a coup in 1999.

While the 30-year reign of Deby ended through a coup, the country was yet to return to democratic rule, and the military has continued to dominate governance affairs.

Source: Legit.ng