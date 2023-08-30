President Ali Bongo of Gabon became the latest African president removed through a military coup on Wednesday morning

12 Army officers, in a broadcast on Wednesday morning, announced the nullification of the recent election and declared their taking over of the affairs of the state

In the full speech read by one of the military that staged the coup, they said they planned to secure the peace of the country

Libreville, Gabon - A group of 12 army officers staged a military coup in Gabon and toppled the elected democratic government in the country. The senior army officers said they were “putting an end to the regime” and nullified the recent election in the Central African country.

Below is the full speech of the army, which was read by one of the coup's leaders on the Gabon 24 television channel on Wednesday morning, August 30, according to Channels Television.

Full speech of army that took over in Gabon

Read the full speech here:

“Our beautiful country, Gabon, has always been a haven of peace.

“Today, the country is going through a serious institutional, political, economic and social crisis.

“We are therefore forced to admit that the organisation of the general elections of 26 August 2023 did not meet the conditions for a transparent, credible and inclusive ballot so much hoped for by the people of Gabon.

“Added to this is irresponsible and unpredictable governance, resulting in a continuing deterioration in social cohesion, with the risk of leading the country into chaos.

“Today, 30 August 2023, we — the defence and security forces, gathered as the Committee for the Transition and Restoration of Institutions (CTRI) on behalf of the people of Gabon and as guarantors of the institutions’ protection — have decided to defend peace by putting an end to the current regime.

“To this end, the general elections of 26 August 2023 and the truncated results are cancelled.

“The borders are closed until further notice.

“All the institutions of the Republic are dissolved: the government, the Senate, the National Assembly, the Constitutional Court, the Economic, Social and Environmental Council and the Gabonese Elections Centre.

“We call for calm and serenity from the public, the communities of sister countries settled in Gabon, and the Gabonese diaspora.

“We reaffirm our commitment to respecting Gabon’s commitments to the national and international community.

“People of Gabon, we are finally on the road to happiness.

“May God and the spirits of our ancestors bless Gabon. Honour and loyalty to our homeland.

“Thank you.”

