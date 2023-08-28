Niger Republic has cut-off water, food and electricity supply to French Embassy and consulates

President of the National Support Committee for the CNSP, Elh Issa Hassoumi Boureima, called on French partners not to supply them with water, electricity, etc

Boureima said anyone who supplies goods and services to the French Embassy and consulates would be considered enemies of the Niger people

Niger Republic, Niamey - The landlocked country of Niger Republic has cut-off water and electricity supply to the French Embassy and consulates.

The President of the National Support Committee for the National Council for the Safeguarding of the Country (CNSP), Elh Issa Hassoumi Boureima, urged French partners to suspend fuel supply, water, electricity and food products to the French Embassy and consulates.

Niger cuts off water and electricity to the French embassy Photo Credit:@ZagazOlaMakama

Source: Twitter

Niger cuts off water, electricity to French Embassy

Boureima said any French partners who continue to supply goods and services would be considered enemies of the Niger people.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

This was contained in a statement shared by a counter-insurgency expert at Lake Chad @ZagazOlaMakama.

The group urged Nigelec and SPEN (SEEN)) to cut off water and electricity in the French Embassy and consulates of Zinder and Niamey.

Niger coup leader expels French ambassador

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the coup leader in Niger Republic had ordered French ambassador Sylvain Itte to leave the country within 48 hours.

The foreign ministry disclosed this in a statement on Friday, August 25.

According to the statement, the decision was taken partly due to Itte’s refusal to respond to an invitation to a meeting with the minister of foreign affairs.

Niger denies expelling Nigerian, German, US ambassadors

The military government in the Niger Republic has reacted to the report that it ordered German, United States and Nigerian ambassadors to leave the country.

The Niger coup leader denied the widely circulated reports, stating that only the French ambassador, Sylvain Itte, was ordered to leave the country.

France evacuates citizens from Niger Republic

France has announced the evacuation of its citizens and other European nationals from the Niger Republic following the dramatic coup by the military.

The Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs disclosed this in a statement, adding that the evacuation commences today, Tuesday, August 1.

“Only legitimate Niger govt can Cut military ties” - France

The crisis in Niamey, Niger Republic, worsened on Friday, August 4, as France rejected the Niger junta’s move to cut off bilateral military ties with Nigeria, France, and other countries.

The French foreign ministry maintained that the West African country’s “legitimate” leadership alone was entitled to do so.

Source: Legit.ng