The Niger Republic military government has dismissed reports of expelling German, United States, or Nigerian ambassadors

The military junta said only the French ambassador, Sylvain Itte, was ordered to leave the country within 48 hours

The Niger coup leader accused Itte of refusing to respond to an invitation to meet the foreign minister

Niger Republic, Niamey- The military government in the Niger Republic has reacted to the report that it ordered German, United States and Nigerian ambassadors to leave the country.

The Niger coup leader denied the widely circulated reports, stating that only the French ambassador, Sylvain Itte, was ordered to leave the country, AA reported.

Niger coup leader denies expelling Nigerian, US or German ambassadors

Source: Getty Images

Niger denies expelling Nigerian ambassador

“Only the French ambassador in Niger is declared persona non grata,” the military junta said.

This was contained in a statement issued late Friday, August 25, by the foreign ministry.

Itte was accused of refusing to respond to an invitation to meet Niger's foreign minister.

The French Foreign Ministry said the coup plotter had no authority to expel the ambassador, hence rejecting the move to remove Itte.

According to the statement, the landlocked West African country said that:

“Niger does not need authorisation or an interpretation of the Vienna Convention of 1961” to order the ambassador’s expulsion within 24 hours."

