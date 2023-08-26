President Bola Ahmed Tinubu said war is not ideal but defending democracy is important in handling the crisis in Niger Republic

Tinubu disclosed that ECOWAS members are deep in their attempts to peacefully settle the issue in Niger

He stated that the ECOWAS consensus is that it will not allow anyone to insincerely buy time in Niger Republic

State House, Abuja - President has opened up on why he stands with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) decision to invade the Niger Republic if the coup plotters fail to reinstate ousted President Mohamed Bazoum.

Tinubu stated that he takes a queue from no nation, but will only advance the interest of the Nigerian state in his approach toward ECOWAS' handling of the regional standoff.

Niger coup d’etat: Tinubu speaks on ECOWAS stand Photo Credit:@NGRPresident

Source: UGC

Defending democracy in Niger is important

The President stated this when he received the United States Presidential Envoy and Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, Ambassador Molly Phee, at the State House, Abuja, on Saturday, August 26.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

This was contained in a statement issued by Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, via the Nigerian Presidency Twitter page, @NGRPresident

Tinubu added that the crisis in Niger Republic would not deter him from concluding his economic reform programme successfully for the benefit of Nigerians.

“We are deep in our attempts to peacefully settle the issue in Niger by leveraging on our diplomatic tools. I continue to hold ECOWAS back, despite its readiness for all options, in order to exhaust all other remedial mechanisms. War is not ideal for my economic reforms, nor for the region, but the defense of democracy is sacrosanct. The ECOWAS consensus is that we will not allow anyone to insincerely buy time.”

Tinubu Opens Up on External Forces Against Niger Junta

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu has revealed that he was under pressure to deploy the use of force against the military junta in the Niger Republic.

The president stressed his commitment to a peaceful resolution in solving the issue as the chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Authority of Heads of States.

Tinubu meets 5 governors Over Niger coup

President Bola Tinubu reportedly met with five governors whose states shared boundaries with the Niger Republic at the presidential villa on Sunday, August 6.

This was disclosed in a tweet by Olusegun Dada, the special adviser to the President, on social media, adding that the meeting was part of President Tinubu's moves to strengthen consultations on the situation in the Niger Republic.

Source: Legit.ng