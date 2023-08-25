Niger Republic, Niamey - The coup leader in Niger Republic has ordered French ambassador, Sylvain Itte to leave the country within 48 hours.

According to Reuters, the foreign ministry disclosed this in a statement on Friday, August 25.

Source: Getty Images

According to the statement, the decision was taken partly due to Itte’s refusal to respond to an invitation to a meeting with minister of foreign affairs.

Without going into further detail, the statement added that other French government's actions were also contrary to the interests of Niger Republic.

France has called for President Mohamed Bazoum to be reinstated as the President of Niger Republic following the unprecedented coup of Thursday, July 26,

African Union suspends Niger

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the African Union has suspended the Republic of Niger over the Wednesday, July 26 coup led by Gen Abdourahamane Tchiani.

The suspension is one of the many sanctions against the francophone West African nation.

Niger forms military alliance With 2 countries

The Niger military junta has entered into an alliance with two neighbouring countries, Burkina Faso and Mali, who are also under military rule. General Abdourahamane Tiani, the junta leader and the former chief of the brigade guard, overthrew his democratically elected boss, President Mohamed Bazoum, through a coup and detained him.

France evacuates citizens from Niger Republic

France has announced the evacuation of its citizens and other European nationals from the Niger Republic following the dramatic coup by the military.

The Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs disclosed this in a statement, adding that the evacuation commences today, Tuesday, August 1.

“Only legitimate Niger govt can Cut military ties” - France

The crisis in Niamey, Niger Republic, worsened on Friday, August 4, as France rejected the Niger junta’s move to cut off bilateral military ties with Nigeria, France, and other countries.

The French foreign ministry maintained that the West African country’s “legitimate” leadership alone was entitled to do so.

