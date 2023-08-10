Popular Nigerian cleric, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has appealed to the international community not to attempt shedding blood in Niger republic

Ayodele said resorting to force in a move to restore the ousted Mohamed Bazoum, will lead to the assassination of the deposed president

Primate Ayodele stressed that the life of President Bazoum is at stake, once there is a military action in Niger Republic

Niamey, Niger Republic - As the situation in Niger remains unresolved, Primate Elijah Babatunde Ayodele, the leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, has sent a warning message to the African nation and countries interested in the affairs of the troubled French-speaking state.

A video posted on his official Twitter page on Wednesday, August 9, revealed the warning.

Primate Ayodele warns against any military intervention in Niger by foreign forces. Photo credits: @primate_ayodele, @officialABAT

'Int'l military shouldn't shed blood in Niger'

The man of God warned that in the event there is foreign military intervention in Niger, the coupists’ response would be bloody.

His words:

“The moment there is a bloodbath in Niger, the life of the ousted Niger president is not safe. They will want to deal with him severely.

“When any international military should shed blood in Niger, they will kill the Niger president. That is a note of warning”

He added:

“Don’t let us create war. Let them sort things out amicably, let them look for a very safe landing for the ousted president.

“You know there are many hidden things behind this coup. Apart from that people are determined with the coup, there are so many things that the coup will bring out to Africans.”

Meanwhile, leaders from the West African bloc, ECOWAS, are currently meeting in Abuja, Nigeria, over the coup in Niger.

On the night of Wednesday, August 9, the new Nigerien Prime Minister, Ali Mahaman Lamine Zeine, and the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland (CNSP) unveiled the composition of a government comprising 21 members.

