Primate Elijah Babatunde Ayodele has said Uganda, Burkina Faso, and others will face notable security challenges

Primate Ayodele, who leads Lagos-based INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, spoke amid the crisis in Niger Republic

On July 26, soldiers in Niger removed the democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum from power hours after members of the presidential guard detained the politician at his official residence

Niamey, Niger - As the situation in Niger remains unresolved, the leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has released fresh prophecies for some African countries.

They include Burkina Faso, Uganda, Mali, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

Amid the coup in Niger republic, Primate Ayodele has sent warning messages to some African nations. Photo credit: @primate_ayodele

'Niger crisis could worsen insecurity', Ayodele

Primate Ayodele said he foresees unknown gunmen attacks in five countries.

The man of God stated that the leaders of these countries need to put things in order so as to avoid security threats.

A video posted on his official Twitter page on Tuesday, August 8, revealed the warning.

His words:

“Burkina Faso, Mali, Uganda, DRC, Chad, they must be very careful against unknown gunmen attack, which they may want to attack any of the leaders.”

Expected military intervention in Niger

