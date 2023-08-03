President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) have been urged to tread carefully in approaching the coup in the Niger Republic.

Dr Abubakar Sani, a security expert who spoke to Legit.ng said ECOWAS has always been a weak sub-regional body.

He said sending troops to Niger to democracy would declare war against the region and Russia.

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's return to governance for the first time since 2007 is not starting on a good note for him presently.

Recently, he was charged with leading the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) as he became chairman of the sub-regional body.

On the other hand, Tinubu is battling an internal crisis back home in Nigeria, ranging from a subsidy removal crisis pressure from labour leaders and, not to forget, his ongoing tough legal battle at the presidential election petition tribunal.

In July, the worst happened as Nigeria's neighbour, the Republic of Niger, witnessed a coup d'etat led by General Abdourahamane Tchiani, the leader of the president's guard of President Mohamed Bazoum.

This coup became a concern for ECOWAS, where Niger is a member state of the sub-regional organisation.

The Tinubu-led ECOWAS immediately issued a seven-day ultimatum to the military junta in Niger to surrender and return power to President Bazoum or face a series of sanctions and military intervention.

Allied forces warn Tinubu, ECOWAS

Meanwhile, the allied forces of Mali, Guinea Bissau warned President Tinubu and ECOWAS not to interfere and that any attempt of foreign military intervention would be a declaration of war.

The silence of ECOWAS and its inability to take stern action against General Tchiani has been seen as a weakness on the part of ECOWAS.

Reacting to this assertion, an A-list international relations and security expert, Dr Sani Abubakar, said, "ECOWAS has always been a weak organisation."

In an exclusive chat with Legit.ng Dr Sani noted that Tinubu's leadership of ECOWAS and his inexperience in international politics were not the reason for the slow-pace attribute of the sub-regional organisation,.

He said:

"ECOWAS has always been a weak organisation because the member states are economically and politically weak; most member states of the body are fragile because of economic deprivation, lack of opportunities, overpopulation, low industrialisation, etc.

"Even before Tinubu became President of Nigeria, we saw how ECOWAS looked the other way when Alpha Conde in Guinea changed the Guinean Constitution to run for a third term and killed his people when they decided to make a protest.

"The man in Ivory Coast did the same, and ECOWAS kept quiet. In Gambia, Burkina Faso, and other member states, the leaders Yahaya Jameh and Blaise Campaore were sit-tight rulers until they were forced out of power."

He further stated that ECOWAS presides over a cacophony of nations synonymous with bad governance.

He recounted how the administration of President Olusegun Obasanjo $8 billion to restore peace in Liberia and Sierra Leone.

Dr Abubakar disclosed that the ECOWAS member states refused to contribute, and Nigeria was later accused of human rights violation.

Tinubu warned of Putin, Russia

When asked if it would be wise for ECOWAS to launch a military invasion in Niger, Dr Abubakar stated that it would be a wrong approach putting into consideration recent Russian influence in Africa.

He said:

"The Russians, with their Wagner Group, are taking over ECOWAS member states. The last thing ECOWAS should do is to threaten Gen Tchiani of Niger with military action because it will make him run to the Russians, which, as we are all now aware, he just did.

"Therefore, even though Tinubu has a poor understanding of African and international geopolitics, I don't believe ECOWAS is weak because of him. Ab initio, the body has always been weak."

Source: Legit.ng