Two military-controlled West African neighbours, Mali and Burkina Faso, warned against foreign military interference in the recent military takeover of the Republic of Niger, noting that they are solidly behind General Abdourahamane Tchiani, who toppled President Mohamed Bazoum out of government.

As reported by Africa News, both nations noted that it would be considered a declaration of war in the event of foreign military intervention.

General Abdourahamane Tiani, Niger's new strongman, speaking on national television. Photo Credit: ORTN - Télé Sahel/AFP

Burkinafaso, Mali dares ECOWAS

Issuing this warning, the State Minister for Territorial Administration and Decentralisation in Mali, Col. Abdoulaye Maiga, said:

“I warn that any military intervention against Niger will be considered as a declaration of war against Burkina Faso and Mali.”

The warning was on the heels of the 7-day deadline issued by the chairman of ECOWAS, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, urging that President Bazoum be freed from the captivity of the rebel leaders and restore power to civilians.

ECOWAS warned that there would be military intervention and sanctions if the instructions were not followed within the stipulated period.

The military junta in Mali said:

“The transitional governments of Burkina Faso and Mali, One: have expressed their fraternal solidarity of the people of Mali and Burkina Faso with their brothers in Niger who have decided of their own accord to take their destiny in hand and to assume their sovereignty.

"Two: Denounce the persistence of the regional organisations to apply sanctions that aggravate the suffering of the population and imperil the spirit of PanAfricanism. Three: Refuse to apply these illegal, illegitimate and inhumane sanctions against the Nigerien people and authorities."

