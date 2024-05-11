A young boy who studied at a government-owned secondary school scored a high mark in the 2024 JAMB UTME

The boy attended Government Secondary School Omu-Aran, but netizens are praising him for his performance in UTME

His JAMB result shared on Facebook shows that he scored 358 marks, a performance which has been described as top-notch

The JAMB UTME result of a boy who studied at a government-owned secondary school has been shared online.

The young boy studied for his JAMB at Government Secondary School Omu Aran, Kwara state.

Samuel Olarewaju Semilore scored 358 in JAMB. Photo credit: Facebook/Oludayo Funke Shokabi and JAMB.

The brilliant boy, Samuel Olarewaju Semilore, scored 358 out of the 400 obtainable marks in the JAMB exam.

Samuel's result was posted on Facebook by Oludayo Funke Shokabi who showered praises on him.

Funke wrote:

"This Samuel Olarewaju Semilore from Government Secondary School Omu Aran scored 358 in the just concluded JAMB results. Please show him love and encouragement."

Facebook reactions

Arike Fashions said:

"More wins in your life, dear."

Iyabo Alayande Ajumobi commented:

"Congratulations Sam. Greater and greater heights."

Emmanuel Ajakaye said:

"Congratulations and congratulations to you. God be with you all the days of your life. you will still continue in name of God."

Fademi Adebayo Babmus prayed:

"May God continue to give you more knowledge."

Loogun Oyekunle Sunday Jegede asked:

"Where are the so-called pounds and dollar-paying schools? Congratulations my boy. Very proud of you and your tutors."

@Agha Chinonso said:

"Super boy. More blessing to you boy."

Osiebiekwite Ogbo'meda said:

"Congratulations and I wish him success. But hope our government knows that many white-collar jobs have age restrictions for employment. If a child won't get admission to a tertiary institution till 18 years, banks should remove their 26 year benchmark as well."

Suliat Ogurinde said:

"Congratulations, more wisdom knowledge and understanding to you in Jesus name amen."

