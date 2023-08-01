Tension mounted with Niger Republic’s former colonial power and neighbours: Mali and Burkina Faso

Niger’s new junta accused France of seeking to “intervene militarily” to reinstate deposed President Mohamed Bazoum

The military governments of Burkina Faso and Mali warned that any military intervention against last week’s coup leaders in Niger would be considered a “declaration of war” against their nations

Niamey, Niger Republic - In a move considered a tactical way to protect the recent regime change in Niger, Mali’s military Junta said on Monday, July 31, that they stand to support the coup leaders in Niamey.

According to Mali, it stands together with Burkina Faso to defend Niger Republic, The Guardian UK reported.

Niger’s neighbours say any intervention to restore deposed President Mohamed Bazoum will be considered a ‘declaration of war’ against them. Photo credit: AFP

Burkina Faso, Mali, issue joint statement to warn against any foreign military intervention in Niger

As tensions in the West African region continue to grow in the wake of the coup, the countries warned that any foreign military intervention in Niamey will be considered a declaration of war on both nations along with Niger Republic, Africa News also reported.

Burkina Faso and Mali’s joint statement stated that the "disastrous consequences of a military intervention in Niger could destabilise the entire region".

It would be recalled that the military junta that seized power in Niger accused France of plotting military intervention to reinstate the deposed president, Mohamed Bazoum, Vanguard newspaper reported.

The junta said on national TV that France was searching “for ways and means to intervene militarily in Niger” and had held a meeting with the chief of staff of Niger’s national guard “to obtain the necessary political and military authorisation”.

Meanwhile, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna denied the allegation.

Colonna told FRANCE 24:

"France's only priority is the safety of our nationals.”

France begins evacuation of citizens from Niger Republic

