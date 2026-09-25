Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined six eligibility requirements for non-citizens seeking permanent residence through employer sponsorship

Applicants must have an eligible occupation, relevant work experience, a positive skills assessment, and an active employer nomination to qualify

Age and language requirements also form part of the conditions, with most applicants needing to be a certain age

Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined six key conditions that foreign nationals must meet to obtain permanent residence through employer sponsorship under the country's Employer Nomination Scheme.

The requirements for the Direct Entry stream of the Subclass 186 visa cover everything from occupation type and work history to age and language ability.

Australia gives conditions to get permanent residence through work sponsorship. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Qualifications for permanent residence in Australia

According to the federal government, below are the six conditions foreigners must meet to get permanent residency via work sponsorship:

1. The first condition requires that the applicant's occupation appears on the Core Skills Occupation List (CSOL). Only roles listed on this register are eligible for nomination under the scheme.

2. Most applicants must demonstrate at least three years of relevant experience in their nominated occupation. Those who are exempt from the skills assessment requirement are also exempt from this work history condition.

3. Applicants generally need a positive skills assessment confirming that they are suitably qualified to work in the position for which they have been nominated.

4. An Australian employer whose business is actively and lawfully operating must nominate the applicant. Once a nomination is approved, the applicant has six months to lodge a visa application. The visa cannot be granted if there is unresolved adverse information about the nominating employer, if the nomination is withdrawn, or if the position is no longer available. Depending on the circumstances, a refund of the visa application charge may be available.

5. On age, most applicants must be under 45 years old at the time of application, though exemptions exist in certain cases.

6. Applicants must demonstrate at least competent English to be granted the visa. For dependent applicants who were 18 years or older on the day the main application was submitted, evidence of at least functional English is required. Where functional English cannot be demonstrated for a dependent, an additional instalment of the visa application charge becomes payable.

According to the Australian government:

"Skilled visa income thresholds are increasing in line with changes to annual Average Weekly Ordinary Time Earnings."

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that the UK listed two categories of children who can apply for British citizenship for free.

Australia: Countries eligible for free eVisitor visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia announced its free eVisitor visa and the 37 European countries whose citizens qualify for it. The visa allows eligible travellers to visit Australia multiple times within 12 months, staying for up to three months per visit.

Not a single African country appears on the list, meaning Nigerian, Ghanaian, Kenyan and South African passport holders must use other visa routes. Find out who qualifies, which travel documents are rejected, and why the free option remains out of reach for millions of travellers.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng