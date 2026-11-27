Singapore's IMDA published a list of telecommunication equipment that is strictly prohibited from being imported into the country

The banned items range from cordless telephones and baby monitors to radio-communication jamming devices and GSM gateway devices

Dealers found violating the rules face a financial penalty of up to $1 million or 10% of their annual turnover

Singapore has drawn a firm line on what telecommunication equipment can and cannot enter the country, releasing a detailed list of 12 devices that travellers and dealers are forbidden from bringing in.

The Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) is the regulatory body responsible for overseeing the use of telecommunication equipment in Singapore. Under Regulation 11 of the Telecommunications (Dealers) Regulations, any licensed dealer who manufactures, imports, sells, or possesses for sale any prohibited telecommunication equipment without IMDA's approval faces serious consequences. Pursuant to Section 10(1)(f) of the Telecommunications Act 1999, offenders can be fined up to the higher of $1 million or 10% of the annual turnover of the relevant part of their business.

Singapore speaks on some equipments not allowed in the country. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Why these devices are banned in Singapore

The prohibited equipment generally falls into categories that operate on GSM frequency bands (880–915 MHz and 935–960 MHz), devices that do not comply with IMDA regulations, and equipment capable of causing radio frequency interference or posing a threat to public safety.

The 12 categories of prohibited telecommunication equipment are:

1. Cordless telephones (from brands including Panasonic, Sony, Uniden, VTech, Sanyo and others)

2. Wireless surveillance video cameras

3. Radio-communication jamming devices

4. Radio-communication transmitters

5. Wireless headphones and headsets

6. Wireless speaker systems

7. Wireless microphones

8. Wireless/remote doorbells

9. Baby monitors

10. Wireless game controllers

11. Radar sensor systems

12. GSM gateway devices with five or more SIM card slots

Specific models flagged under the list include devices such as the Panasonic KX-TG series, Sony SPP series, Uniden EXS series, VTech VT series, and jamming devices such as the GSM Silencer CHS-200A and Netline Technologies C-guard. GSM gateway devices from Ejointech are also explicitly named.

What travellers and importers should know

Singapore Customs notes that controlled and prohibited goods for imports are subject to strict regulatory oversight. Travellers bringing such equipment into Singapore, even unknowingly, could find themselves in breach of the law. Those wishing to verify whether a specific device is permissible are advised to consult IMDA directly before importing any telecommunication equipment.

For the full list of controlled and prohibited goods, visit the Singapore Customs import procedures page or the IMDA's prohibited telecommunication equipment page.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Singapore announced new occupations foreigners can apply for under its work permit scheme.

Saudi Arabia: Items banned beginning from 2027

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Saudi Arabia made a long list of goods banned from entering the country in 2027, including alcohol, hazardous materials, certain medical products and human organs. The restrictions apply to travellers carrying items and people importing them from abroad.

Even everyday products such as supplements and beauty tools may be barred, while damaged batteries and some perishable foods are also restricted. Travellers and importers are advised to check the rules before packing or shipping goods to the Kingdom.

Source: Legit.ng