Kuwait offers distinct visa categories depending on the purpose of a traveller's visit to the country

The tourist visa and the family visit visa are among the main options available to applicants

Authorities have urged travellers to carefully select the visa type that matches their reason for entering Kuwait

Kuwait has outlined the main visa categories available to foreign nationals seeking entry into the country, advising travellers to choose the option that best fits the purpose of their visit.

According to information from Kuwaiti authorities, two primary visa types are on offer for prospective visitors.

Kuwait tourist visa applicants can explore the country for leisure, sightseeing, and cultural experiences. Photo credit: AFP

Source: Getty Images

The first is the tourist visa, designed for individuals travelling to Kuwait strictly for leisure or sightseeing purposes. The second is the family visit visa, which caters to those who wish to visit relatives already living in Kuwait.

Choosing the right visa for Kuwait

Officials have stressed that selecting the correct visa category is essential before submitting an application. Travellers who apply under the wrong category risk complications during processing or at the point of entry.

The distinction between the two visa types is rooted in the purpose of travel. Someone planning to explore Kuwait's landmarks, cultural sites, or shopping destinations would fall under the tourist visa category. In contrast, a person whose primary reason for visiting is to spend time with a family member residing in Kuwait would need to apply for the family visit visa.

What travellers should know before applying

Authorities did not specify the full documentation requirements for each visa type in the available guidance, but they made clear that applicants bear the responsibility of identifying which visa applies to their situation before beginning the process.

Nigerians and other African nationals considering travel to Kuwait are advised to review the applicable visa requirements thoroughly and confirm their eligibility under the chosen category before making any travel arrangements.

Kuwait authorities urge travellers to select the correct visa category before starting the application process. Photo credit: AFP

Source: Getty Images

Kuwait to end exceptional visa

Legit.ng earlier reported that Kuwait has confirmed that temporary immigration arrangements introduced earlier this year will come to an end on September 1, 2026, with statutory rules once again applying to visit visas and absence permits for residents abroad.

Source: Legit.ng