Canada plans to grant permanent residency to up to 100,000 foreign workers and eligible family members already living in the country

Eligible Nigerians may benefit if they applied through selected programmes, but Canada has set no Nigerian quota and approval is not guaranteed

The measures also cover family admissions and outstanding Hong Kong and Ukraine pathways as Canada works to clear immigration backlogs

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Canada has announced plans to grant permanent residency to up to 100,000 foreign workers and their eligible family members already living in the country, offering fresh hope to Nigerians and other migrants awaiting decisions on their immigration applications.

The time-limited measure, announced by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), forms part of the government's 2027–2029 Immigration Levels Plan aimed at reducing application backlogs and addressing labour shortages.

Nigerians to benefit as Canada opens permanent residency plans for 10,000 foreign workers. Credit: Novatis

Source: Twitter

The initiative also provides additional admission spaces for up to 45,000 spouses, common-law partners and dependent children of Canadian citizens or permanent residents.

Another 12,600 applicants previously found eligible for permanent residency on humanitarian and compassionate grounds are expected to benefit.

However, the government has not announced a specific allocation for Nigerians, and the measure does not guarantee approval for every applicant.

Canada targets foreign workers already employed

According to IRCC, the initiative prioritises foreign nationals already living and working in Canada who have established themselves in local communities but are awaiting permanent residence decisions.

Eligible applicants include those who previously applied through selected federal immigration programmes, including the Atlantic Immigration Program, Start-up Visa Program, Self-Employed Persons Program, Agri-Food Pilot and home care worker programmes.

Provincial and territorial governments will also receive increased nomination allocations to select workers whose skills meet regional employment needs.

The government said the arrangement would help employers retain experienced workers while providing greater certainty for migrants and their families.

Immigration minister explains Canada's new measures

Canada's Immigration Minister, Lena Metlege Diab, said the initiative would help the country honour existing immigration commitments while restoring sustainability to its immigration system.

She explained that the additional admission spaces would accelerate decisions for people already contributing to Canada's economy.

The government also plans to process outstanding applications under previously established immigration pathways for Hong Kong residents and Ukrainians, the IRCC said on its website.

Up to 32,000 permanent resident admissions are expected through the Hong Kong pathways, which closed to new applications on August 31, 2026.

Another 18,800 admissions are projected under the Ukraine Family Reunification Pathway, which closed on October 22, 2024.

Together, both categories could account for 50,800 permanent resident admissions.

What Nigerian applicants should know about eligibility

For Nigerians already living in Canada, the announcement could provide an opportunity for faster processing, particularly for those with applications under the specified immigration programmes, Punch reported.

However, IRCC clarified that the initiative does not establish new immigration programmes or reopen pathways that have stopped accepting applications.

Applicants covered by the measures are not required to submit fresh applications or contact immigration authorities to request consideration under the additional admission spaces.

The government said the beneficiaries are already living in Canada, meaning their transition to permanent residency would not represent additional arrivals.

Canada aims to clear immigration backlogs

Canadian lawmakers and immigrant community representatives welcomed the announcement, describing it as an opportunity to reunite families and strengthen the country's workforce.

Canada announces new immigration pathway to 10,000 foreign workers, Nigerians to benefit. Credit: Novatis

Source: Twitter

Yvan Baker, a Canadian lawmaker, said resolving outstanding immigration applications would help businesses retain skilled workers and encourage migrants to pursue professional qualifications.

The government expects the measures to improve processing times, fulfil existing commitments and provide greater certainty for eligible applicants throughout 2027.

For Nigerians hoping to benefit, eligibility will depend on their existing immigration status, application category and the requirements of the relevant programme.

Canada opens 200,000 permanent residency spots

Legit.ng previously reported that Canada's Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has announced a time-limited measure that could allow up to 200,000 people already living in Canada to transition to permanent residence, with two distinct categories determining who qualifies.

The measure, published on November 5, 2026, as part of the government's 2027–2029 Immigration Levels Plan, creates a workers cohort and a humanitarian cohort, each with space for up to 100,000 people. Applications will be processed in 2027 through select pathways.

Source: Legit.ng