The UAE's Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) issues 13 different types of work permits to registered establishments

Two permits specifically cover workers aged 15 to 18, each carrying distinct conditions and validity periods

Other permit categories address part-time roles, temporary assignments, family-sponsored residents, and workers recruited from outside the UAE

The UAE has outlined 13 categories of work permits that the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation issues to registered private-sector establishments, and two of those categories are specifically designed to cover young workers below the age of 18.

According to information published by the UAE government, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, known as MoHRE, distributes these permits based on the nature of the role and the circumstances of the worker involved.

UAE announces 2 work permits open to workers under 18. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Work permits for young workers in UAE

1. The juvenile work permit allows businesses to hire workers aged between 15 and 18 years old, subject to conditions intended to guarantee a safe and appropriate environment for minors. This permit remains valid for one year.

2. A second category, the student training and employment permit, is tailored for 15-year-old students already residing in the UAE. It allows establishments to bring them on in a training or working capacity under defined terms, and it carries a validity of three months.

Other UAE work permit categories

Beyond these two youth-focused permits, MoHRE recognises several other categories that cover a wide range of employment situations.

Workers being recruited from outside the UAE fall under a standard work permit valid for two years. A separate permit covers the transfer of an existing non-UAE worker from one registered establishment to another, also valid for two years.

Residents living in the UAE under family sponsorship can be hired by companies through a dedicated permit, which similarly carries a two-year validity. For workers already in the country, a temporary work permit allows an establishment to assign that individual to a different company for a limited period, after which they return to their original employer.

Mission work permits cater to workers brought in from abroad to complete a specific project or time-bound assignment. The part-time work permit, meanwhile, gives establishments the flexibility to hire workers on reduced hours or days, whether sourced from inside or outside the UAE. Notably, a worker holding a part-time permit may work for more than one employer at the same time, provided the Ministry grants approval.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng