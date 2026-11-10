Italy's Ministry of Foreign Affairs published an official online portal where foreign spouses of Italian citizens can apply for citizenship by marriage

Applicants living abroad must register on the dedicated government website and upload several mandatory documents, including a birth certificate and criminal record

The application requires proof of Italian language proficiency at B1 level and payment of a EUR 250 fee, though some categories of applicants are exempt from the language requirement

Italy's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has published an official online portal through which foreign spouses of Italian citizens can apply for Italian citizenship by marriage or civil union, offering a fully electronic route for applicants living outside the country.

The guidance also set out the conditions a foreign or stateless spouse must satisfy before an application can be considered.

Italy launches official portal for foreign spouses seeking citizenship. Photo credit: The Guardian.

Source: UGC

How Foreign Spouses Can Apply for Italian Citizenship

Applicants residing abroad are required to register and submit their application electronically through Italy's dedicated citizenship portal.

Once logged in, they can select their country of residence and identify the competent Italian consular office responsible for receiving their application.

The waiting period for those based outside Italy stands at three years from the date of marriage or civil union, or from the date the Italian spouse acquired citizenship through naturalisation.

This period is cut in half for couples who have children, whether biological or adopted. Several documents must be uploaded as part of the application:

- A birth certificate from the country of origin, legalised and translated as required

- A criminal record certificate from the country of origin and any other countries of citizenship or residence

- Proof of payment of a EUR 250 application fee

- A valid passport or identity card

- A certificate confirming Italian language proficiency at B1 level under the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages

Accepted language certifications come from five institutions: the University for Foreigners of Siena (CILS), the University for Foreigners of Perugia (CELI), Roma Tre University (Cert.It), the University for Foreigners Dante Alighieri of Reggio Calabria (Ce.Co.L.), and the Dante Alighieri Society (PLIDA).

Who Is Exempt From the Language Requirement

Not everyone is required to submit a language certificate. Foreign nationals who have signed an integration agreement under Italy's Consolidated Immigration Act, holders of an EU long-term residence permit, and those who obtained an educational qualification from an institution accredited by Italy's Ministry of Education are all exempt from providing proof of language proficiency.

The marriage must remain valid under Italian law and must be registered with the competent Italian municipality.

The marital bond must also remain in place until the citizenship decree is formally adopted. Additionally, the applicant must have no criminal convictions carrying a maximum sentence of three or more years, and must not pose any security concerns to the Italian Republic.

Italy speaks about permanent residency

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Italy's permanent residency process outlined specific legal requirements that foreigners must meet before they can submit an application.

The Italian government replaced the old permanent residence card with a new EC residence permit for long-term residents starting in 2007.

Source: Legit.ng