Alfred Kareem, a first-class engineering graduate from Nigeria, announced he won a prestigious Erasmus Mundus Scholarship in September 2026

Kareem revealed he began his undergraduate journey in 2020 with no clear direction, gradually building expertise in mechanical design, CAD modelling, and manufacturing

The scholarship will take him through six European universities across France, Italy, Slovenia, Norway, Germany, and another French institution

Alfred Kareem, a first-class Nigerian engineering graduate, has announced he received an Erasmus Mundus Scholarship to pursue a master's degree in Europe, sharing the milestone in a heartfelt LinkedIn post that quickly drew attention online.

Kareem began his undergraduate studies in 2020, describing himself at the time as someone primarily focused on completing his degree with little sense of what lay ahead.

A first-class graduate wins Erasmus Mundus scholarship to study abroad. Photo: Getty

Source: UGC

Over the following years, he developed a deep interest in mechanical design, CAD modelling, simulation, and manufacturing, channelling that passion into competitions, volunteer work, conference presentations, and hands-on projects that took him well beyond lecture halls.

From uncertainty to Erasmus Mundus scholarship

Writing about the journey, Kareem was candid about the periods of doubt he endured, recalling moments when he genuinely questioned whether the sustained effort would amount to anything. Rather than stepping back, he continued building his skills and applying for opportunities he had not yet been offered.

That persistence has now paid off. Kareem will join the META 4.0, Manufacturing 4.0 by Intelligent and Sustainable Technologies programme, a multi-institutional master's that will take him across six European universities: Centrale Lyon ENISE and École des Mines de Saint-Étienne in France, Politecnico di Torino in Italy, the University of Ljubljana in Slovenia, NTNU in Gjøvik in Norway, and Technische Universität Chemnitz in Germany.

For Kareem, the scholarship carries significance far beyond academic advancement. He described it as a chance to widen his worldview, engage with cultures beyond his own, work on advanced manufacturing technologies, and grow into a more complete engineer. He expressed gratitude to God, as well as to several individuals who supported him throughout the journey, including Folasade D. Rilwan, Kayode Apalowo PhD, Josiah Olofinniyi, and Caleb Adewole.

Closing his LinkedIn post with a message aimed at others still working towards distant goals, Kareem wrote:

"Keep preparing. Your opportunity may come when you least expect it."

Congratulations pour in for Erasmus Mundus scholar

The announcement drew warm responses from those who know him personally.

Josiah Olofinniyi said:

"Congratulations man. Thank you for the acknowledgement. May the journey be fruitful for you in Jesus Name."

Olakanmi Sarumi said:

"Congratulations, bro Alfred! I'm extremely happy to see this. I met bro Alfred for the very first time when he was a 300-level student at Akindeko in 2023. He was so passionate and was a source of motivation for someone like me back then and even up till now. This scholarship is not by luck, it is the result of years of building quietly. Bro Alfred, I'm so happy for you, and this is another reminder and motivation for me to build and study even harder."

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng