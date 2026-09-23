Ozioma Sarah Eze, a University of Nigeria, Nsukka chemistry graduate with a 3.21/5 CGPA, secured a fully funded Erasmus Mundus scholarship

She spent two years chasing US admissions before discovering the SDSI programme with barely three weeks left before the deadline

Out of nearly 1,000 global applicants, Ozioma made it into just 15 merit-based, fully funded spots awarded for the programme

Ozioma Sarah Eze, a chemistry graduate from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, has stunned social media users after announcing that she secured a fully funded Erasmus Mundus Joint Master's Scholarship despite holding a second-class lower degree.

Sharing the news on LinkedIn in September 2026, Ozioma revealed she had been selected for the Service Design Strategies and Innovations (SDSI) programme, a two-year course that will take her across four European institutions: the Art Academy of Latvia, the University of Lapland in Finland, the Estonian Academy of Arts, and the Stockholm School of Economics.

Second-class Lower Graduate Wins Fully Funded Erasmus Mundus Scholarship, Shares Experience

Source: UGC

The Road That Nearly Broke Her

Ozioma graduated from the Department of Pure and Industrial Chemistry in 2023 with a CGPA of 3.21 out of 5.00. What followed were two years of rejection letters, partial scholarship offers, and immigration barriers that repeatedly shut down her plans. She had been working towards US admissions when shifting visa policies brought that path to a dead end.

She came across the SDSI application with fewer than three weeks remaining before the deadline. Burnt out and on the verge of quitting, she almost did not apply at all.

"It is better for the admissions committee to reject me than for me to reject myself," she wrote, describing the thought that pushed her to submit.

Rather than try to explain away her grades, she chose to build an application that spoke to her future potential. She drew on five years of hands-on experience in product and UX design, anchored her submission around a focused research problem, and recorded an authentic motivation video that she said communicated what a transcript alone could not.

One of Only 15 Selected Worldwide

The approach paid off. Out of close to 1,000 applicants from around the world, Ozioma was placed among just 15 candidates awarded merit-based, fully funded spots on the programme.

She credited SDSI alumni Joshua Olulowo and Joan Yieke for sharing programme insights, alongside friends and mentors who helped her sharpen her story through mock interview sessions.

Her post closed with a message for anyone sitting on an application they feel too underqualified to submit: "An application is an argument about your future, not an apology for your past."

Reactions to Ozioma's Scholarship Win

Abdulazeem Badmus wrote:

"Wow, this is inspiring. I always wanted to get a fully funded scholarship preferably Erasmus. It specifically fits my goal. And I hope that one day I get this opportunity. I graduated with 2:1 from the University of Ilorin and my academic profile isn't that strong but seeing someone with your profile achieve this has made me believe it very possible. Congratulations on this achievement. And best of luck in your journey. This is just the beginning, there's more to come."

Khadija Malik commented:

"Sometimes, the biggest growth happens in the moments that don't go as planned. What truly stands out here is the courage to keep learning, keep improving, and keep moving forward despite the setbacks."

Mutiat Bakare added:

"I'm taking this with me: 'an application is an argument about your future, not an apology for your past.' That said, your tenacity is admirable and I'm super proud of how far you've come. Congratulations stranger 🎉🎉🎉 Wishing you success in your upcoming endeavors!"

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng