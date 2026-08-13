Canada requires all travellers to present one of three key documents before they can enter or transit through the country

Visitors planning a trip to Canada in 2026 must determine early whether they need a visa or an electronic travel authorisation

The Canadian government is urging travellers to apply for their eTA or visitor visa ahead of time to avoid last-minute delays

Canada has reminded travellers planning to visit in 2026 that every person entering or transiting through the country must hold the correct travel document before departure.

According to the Canadian government, three document types cover most travel situations: an electronic travel authorisation (eTA), a visitor visa, or in some cases, simply a valid passport.

Canada travel rules remind visitors that correct documents are required for entry or transit in 2026. Photo credit: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The specific requirement depends on the traveller's nationality, purpose of visit, and whether they are passing through Canada en route to another destination.

What is an eTA and who needs one

An eTA is an entry requirement for visa-exempt foreign nationals travelling to Canada by air. It is linked electronically to a traveller's passport and is generally valid for up to five years or until the passport expires, whichever comes first. Travellers who are not from visa-exempt countries are required to apply for a full visitor visa instead.

The requirement covers a range of travel purposes, including visiting family, tourism, and business trips. Those who are only transiting through a Canadian airport on their way to another country are also subject to these entry requirements and must verify which document applies to their situation before booking travel.

Why early application matters

Canadian authorities are encouraging all intending visitors to check their entry requirements and apply well in advance of their planned travel date. Applying early reduces the risk of delays that could affect departure plans, particularly during peak travel periods.

Travellers can determine which document they need by verifying their nationality and travel purpose against the government's published eligibility criteria. Those who apply for an eTA online typically receive a response quickly, though visitor visa applications can take considerably longer depending on the applicant's country of residence and individual circumstances.

Nigerians planning to travel to Canada should note that Nigeria is not a visa-exempt country, meaning a full visitor visa is required rather than an eTA. Processing times and supporting documents vary, so early preparation remains essential.

Visitor visa requirement applies to travellers from non-exempt countries like Nigeria. Photo credit: Indranil Mukherjee / AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

4 categories of foreigners exempted from medical examination

Legit.ng earlier reported that Canada requires most foreigners applying for a work permit, study permit, or visitor visa to complete a medical examination before their application can be processed. However, the government has made provisions for certain groups of applicants who may not need to go through this process.

Legit.ng highlights 4 categories of foreigners who may be exempted from the Immigration Medical Examination (IME), regardless of the type of Canadian visa they are applying for.

Source: Legit.ng