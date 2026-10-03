US Customs and Border Protection announced it will stop routinely stamping passports at the primary screening stage upon entry into the country

The change, outlined in a bulletin published on October 1, 2026, is part of CBP's broader push to modernise its border procedures

Travellers who still want a physical stamp in their passport will need to request one directly from the CBP officer at the border

US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has announced it will no longer routinely stamp passports during primary screening, the first checkpoint travellers pass through when entering the United States.

The decision was contained in a bulletin published on October 1, 2026, through CBP's Carrier Liaison Program.

US Customs and Border Protection ends routine passport stamping as digital I-94 records become the primary proof of entry for travelers. Photo credit: AndrewHanick/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

According to US CBP, it described the move as part of a broader effort to modernise its border management processes, which increasingly rely on automated forms, mobile services, and facial biometric technology.

CBP said removing the stamp from routine processing would help cut the time officers spend at primary control and reduce operational costs overall.

When passport stamps will still be used

The stamp does not disappear entirely. CBP confirmed that officers may still apply one during secondary screening, which happens when a traveller is directed for further examination after the initial check. Stamps may also continue to be used in certain situations at the primary stage, particularly when processing immigration visas.

Crucially, any traveller who wants a physical record of their entry can ask a CBP officer to stamp their passport. The request will be honoured even though stamping is no longer part of the standard procedure.

The October 1 bulletin did not set a specific date for when the change will take full effect. CBP said only that the routine use of stamps will end as part of its ongoing modernisation drive.

Form I-94 becomes the main proof of entry

Stopping the routine stamp does not mean arrivals go unrecorded. For foreign travellers, the official record of entry is the electronic Form I-94, CBP's arrival and departure record, which is updated automatically upon admission.

After entering the country, travellers can access their proof of admission, their immigration status, and the length of stay granted to them through the official I-94 portal or the free CBP One mobile application. The document can be viewed and printed whenever proof of legal admission is required, such as when dealing with a government agency, school, or employer.

CBP also advised travellers to contact its offices if they spot any errors in their I-94 record, so that corrections can be made promptly.

US explains how to qualify for A-1 and A-2 visas

Legit.ng earlier reported that the United States government has published detailed guidance on how diplomats and foreign government officials can qualify for A-1 or A-2 visas, including the full list of documents required to complete an application.

Source: Legit.ng